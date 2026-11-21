Construction expert and author Lance Luke presents his book, Microplastics: The Hidden Plastic Pollution in Buildings and Construction, examining plastic pollution associated with modern building materials.

Lance Luke's book examines how common construction materials, including plastic piping, insulation, coatings, and flooring, may contribute to microplastic pollution throughout a building's lifecycle.

Microplastics examines how modern building materials contribute to plastic pollution throughout a building's lifecycle.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Microplastics are commonly associated with oceans, marine debris, and plastic waste. However, construction expert and author Lance Luke explores another potential source of microplastic pollution: the buildings where people live and work.In his book, Microplastics: The Hidden Plastic Pollution in Buildings and Construction, Luke examines how synthetic building materials may release microscopic plastic particles during installation, everyday use, maintenance, deterioration, renovation, and demolition.With more than 45 years of construction industry experience, Luke approaches the subject from the perspective of building performance, material durability, and construction practices.The book is published by Read All About It Publishers as part of The Word According to Luke series.Looking Beyond Traditional Plastic PollutionWhile public attention has largely focused on plastic waste in waterways, Luke's book explores how microplastics may originate from materials commonly used in residential and commercial buildings.These include synthetic roofing membranes, PVC piping, protective coatings, sealants, flooring, insulation, and composite construction products.The book explains how environmental exposure, sunlight, temperature changes, physical abrasion, and material deterioration can break down certain plastic-based products into smaller particles.Luke also examines how construction activities such as cutting, grinding, sanding, and demolition can generate plastic-containing dust and debris.Exploring Microplastics Throughout a Building's LifecycleAcross 13 chapters, the book covers microplastics from their origins in construction materials to their potential movement through indoor environments, soil, stormwater, and surrounding ecosystems.Topics covered include:Different types of microplastics and their characteristicsPlastic-based products commonly found in buildingsMicroplastic generation during construction and demolitionIndoor dust, flooring, coatings, and ventilation systemsMovement of plastic particles through soil and stormwaterU.S. and European microplastics regulationsPotential effects on living systems and human healthMaterial selection, building design, and practices that may reduce particle releaseThe book distinguishes established knowledge about plastic material deterioration from ongoing scientific research into microplastic exposure and long-term health effects.Practical Construction Knowledge and Environmental AwarenessRather than advocating the elimination of plastic-based construction materials, Luke examines both their engineering benefits and their potential environmental consequences.The book discusses how synthetic polymers have improved construction efficiency, waterproofing, flexibility, and material performance while creating new considerations for maintenance and end-of-life disposal.Luke emphasizes the importance of understanding how materials perform throughout their service lives and considering pollution prevention alongside construction quality and durability.The publication is intended for property owners, contractors, architects, engineers, facility managers, and readers interested in environmental issues affecting the built environment.Readers can explore Lance Luke's publications at .About Lance LukeLance Luke, CCC, CCI, CCPM, is a construction expert, author, speaker, and Principal Consultant of Construction Management Inspection LLC, based in Honolulu, Hawaii.With more than 45 years of experience in the construction industry, his professional background includes construction management, building inspections, building maintenance, and construction-related consulting.Through his books, articles, educational programs, and speaking engagements, Luke shares practical knowledge about building performance, construction practices, and issues affecting property owners and construction professionals.About Read All About It PublishersRead All About It Publishers publishes books covering educational, professional, and other informational subjects, including Lance Luke's construction-related publications.Website:

Lance Luke

Read All About It Publishers

+1 808-754-3425

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Construction Expert Lance Luke Introduces Book on Hidden Microplastic Pollution in Buildings and Construction News Provided By Construction Management Inspection November 21, 2026, 15:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Environment, Insurance Industry, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management



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