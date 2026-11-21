Person Engine Optimization

Solo Not Small for Small Business Owners

Learn AI But Also Live

Serial entrepreneur Bhavik Sarkhedi's Solo Not Small helps a one person business cut tasks with AI and get found on Google and ChatGPT. Learn AI, but also live.

- Bhavik Sarkhedi, Serial Entrepreneur and Founder, Solo Not SmallAHMEDABAD, INDIA, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Person Engine Optimization, the term serial entrepreneur Bhavik Sarkhedi coined for SEO plus personal branding, is now built into Solo Not Small, his AI initiative for the one person business. The idea behind it fits in five words: Learn AI, but also live.Sarkhedi started Solo Not Small after three bootstrapped exits: Dad of Ad in 2021, Write Right in 2023 and Blushush in October 2026. Born in Jetpur, Gujarat, he now runs his work from Ahmedabad, and he has described his next move as one for people who work alone.A one person business needs fewer tasks, not longer weeksMost solopreneurs adopt AI and end up doing more. Solo Not Small starts from a different question: which jobs repeat every week, and which of them can a system take off the founder's desk? Sarkhedi runs thirteen jobs alone this way, each on a system he built in Claude, from proposals and client welcomes to research before a sales call. The hours that come back are meant for family and for life outside the business, not for a longer workday."AI should hand a solopreneur their evenings back," Sarkhedi said. "If it only fills those evenings with more work, the system was set up wrong."What Person Engine Optimization meansPerson Engine Optimization (PEO) is search engine optimization applied to a person and combined with personal branding. Classic SEO works on pages. PEO works on a name. It is the work of making a person's name show the right facts everywhere people look them up: Google search, Google AI Overviews, AI Mode and ChatGPT.In practice, PEO means one home on the web and the same name, title and description on every profile, so that search engines and AI assistants can connect the scattered pieces to one real person. Sarkhedi is direct about its limits. On his own site he writes that nobody can promise a Google Knowledge Panel or a date for one. PEO is the groundwork that makes a person easy to identify, not a guarantee.Why solopreneurs need itFor a solopreneur, the name is the brand. When a prospect, a client or a podcast host types that name into Google or asks ChatGPT about it, the answer either supports the sale or muddies it. Solo Not Small treats this as one more repeatable job: write the single line people repeat about you, publish it in one place, and keep it consistent everywhere else. Once that is in place, it needs upkeep, not daily effort.How Solo Not Small worksSolo Not Small is a hybrid of the founder and AI. The founder brings judgment, taste and clients. AI handles the work a small team used to cover, such as posts, proposals, client welcomes, pitches to editors and a website that Google can find. Each job has its own system, so the founder does not have to explain the business to AI from scratch every morning. Solo Not Small is currently taking waitlist requests on its website.From personal branding to serial entrepreneurSarkhedi has spent twelve years in personal branding. In January 2025, Forbes included him in William Arruda's feature on top global personal branding experts. His speaking topics mirror the two halves of Solo Not Small: how Google and AI get to know a person's name, and how one person can run a business with AI. Solo Not Small brings both into one place for solopreneurs who want the business to grow without the week growing with it.About Solo Not SmallSolo Not Small is an AI initiative for solopreneurs, founded by serial entrepreneur Bhavik Sarkhedi in Ahmedabad, India. It helps a one person business use AI to cut repeatable tasks, so the founder keeps the judgment and the clients and gets time back for family. It applies Person Engine Optimization so that Google and AI assistants describe the founder accurately. Its guiding line is "Learn AI, but also live." Website:About Bhavik SarkhediBhavik Sarkhedi is a serial entrepreneur, the founder of Solo Not Small and a personal branding consultant based in Ahmedabad, India. Born in Jetpur, Gujarat, he has built and sold three companies without outside investors: Dad of Ad in 2021, Write Right in 2023 and Blushush in 2026. He is also co-founder and CEO of Ohh My Brand. He coined the term Person Engine Optimization to describe how a person's name is understood by search engines and AI assistants. Website:

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Solo Not Small

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Person Engine Optimization Meets the One Person Business at Solo Not Small News Provided By Solo Not Small November 21, 2026, 15:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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