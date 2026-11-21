MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 21 (IANS) The death toll in the suspected spurious liquor tragedy in Manipur's Chandel district rose to 16 on Saturday after three more people succumbed, while around 600 others have fallen ill and been hospitalised since November 18, officials said.

A probe has been ordered into the incident.

The affected people are mostly from Nungpan village, Chakpikarong villages and adjoining areas in the mountainous Chandel district.

They have been admitted to various medical facilities in Imphal, including the government-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) and the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), besides various other private hospitals.

A police official said that a 50-year-old man, identified as Hrangbung Beruwng Anal, was the first to die at his residence in Nungpan village on the night of November 18.

Subsequently, 15 more people died on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in different villages of Chandel district.

The victims reportedly died either while being transported to hospitals or at local Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs).

According to the Kakching Superintendent of Police Priyadarshini Laishram, six persons have been arrested suo-motu under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

State Police and Excise teams have been placed on high alert to conduct inspection drives, seize illegal liquor, close illegal vending outlets and collect samples from points of sale and production units.

More than 48 cases have been registered and 2,419 litres of locally produced liquor seized, including 33 cases and 1,967 litres on November 21 alone.

Samples from locations where the suspected liquor was procured have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for chemical examination.

A senior official said that the state government on Saturday constituted a high-level enquiry committee comprising the Principal Secretary (Transport/AR), Special Secretary (Home), Deputy Inspector General (Intelligence) and Director Health Services.

According to the official, the committee will examine the sequence of events, ascertain the source, origin and composition of the suspected liquor, study clinical, post-mortem and forensic findings, and review the preparedness and response of the district administration, Police, Health and Excise authorities.

The committee will also identify possible administrative, regulatory or enforcement lapses and recommend measures to ensure accountability and prevent recurrence.

It has been asked to submit its report within one month, the official said.

The state government has also issued a statewide public health advisory after consulting experts from outside the state and in Manipur and the Health Department.

Anyone who consumed liquor from a suspected batch, outlet or common source in the preceding 48 to 72 hours has been advised to seek medical evaluation.

People with symptoms such as headache, vomiting, abdominal pain, dizziness, blurred vision, difficulty in breathing, confusion or loss of consciousness should seek immediate medical attention and report to the nearest District Hospital, RIMS or JNIMS.

The public has been cautioned not to consume, sell or share suspected liquor, and not to rely on home remedies, unprescribed medication or attempts to induce vomiting.

Families have been asked to safely preserve any remaining liquor, bottles, pouches or labels and hand them to Health, Police or Excise teams.

Healthcare facilities have been asked to remain alert and report suspected cases to Chief Medical Officers and District Surveillance Units under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme.

A separate advisory was sent to all Deputy Commissioners on Friday and all have issued public warnings.

As a precautionary measure, the Chandel district administration has issued a seven-point advisory in the interest of public health and safety, urging people to refrain from consuming locally brewed liquor or alcoholic beverages of doubtful origin, particularly those obtained from suspected sources in the affected areas, until further notice.

Chandel District Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Kumar, in a report submitted to Deputy Commissioner Mamoni Doley, said that the adulterated liquor allegedly consumed by the victims had reportedly been purchased from Sugnu in the neighbouring Kakching district.

The mountainous Chandel district shares an unfenced international border with Myanmar, making the region particularly sensitive from a security and law enforcement perspective.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, who visited hospitals on Friday evening to enquire about the health condition of those who fell ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, the Chief Minister said that necessary action would be taken and directed the concerned authorities to conduct a thorough inquiry to identify those responsible for the tragedy.