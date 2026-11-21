MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 21 (IANS) Recalling the role played by Mata Amritanandamayi (Amma) and her organisation in relief and rehabilitation work during natural disasters in Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said her devotees had consistently come forward to help whenever the state faced a calamity.

Addressing a 'satsang' programme in Ahmedabad in the presence of Amma on Saturday, Patel said her organisation had undertaken the reconstruction of three villages in Kutch following the earthquake, building around 1,200 earthquake-resistant houses and providing community facilities, including a school.

During the floods in Surat, Amma had also sent medical teams and medicines to help affected families.“Whenever Gujarat has faced a calamity, Amma's devotees have always joined service activities, inspired by her,” Patel said, recalling her association with the state.

The Chief Minister said service is central to Amma's philosophy, describing it as a form of spiritual practice.“For Amma, service is the spiritual path, and serving humanity is serving God. She sees a part of God in everyone and accepts everyone as her own child,” he said.

Drawing a parallel between Amma's humanitarian work and the Centre's development agenda, Patel said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Antyodaya' and Amma's commitment to serving humanity shared the objective of making India a developed nation.

"A developed India should not be measured only by the strength of its economy, infrastructure or global standing, but also by improvements in the lives of the most marginalised. Under PM Modi's leadership, the benefits of development are being extended to the last person in society," he said, adding that welfare schemes had helped 50 crore people come out of poverty.

Patel also referred to the Prime Minister's regard for Amma, saying he had described her work as a reflection of India's human-centric development approach and called her an embodiment of love, compassion, service and sacrifice, as well as a bearer of the country's spiritual traditions.

The programme also saw the launch of the 'Amritashakti' campaign through Amrita Ganga and Ayudh. "The initiative reflected a tradition of selfless service without expectations or personal interest," he added.

Participants also took a pledge against drug abuse as part of efforts to realise the Prime Minister's vision of a drug-free society.

On the occasion, Patel and other officials distributed sarees and pension benefits to women beneficiaries of the widow assistance scheme launched by Amma in Gujarat.

Before the programme, Patel met Amma at Amrita Vidyalayam in Ahmedabad, sought her blessings and prayed for the prosperity of the state and the welfare of its people.

He also appreciated her service activities and the value-based education imparted by Amrita Vidyalayam.