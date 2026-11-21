MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Senior advocate and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader HS Phoolka on Saturday alleged that the machinery being sold as part of government schemes under the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, which claims to prevent stubble burning, is a "major scam" and added that he has sought a CBI probe into the matter from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Admitting that stubble burning is a major concern in Punjab, leading to pollution even in Delhi, Phoolka said: "The machinery being sold under government schemes, claiming to prevent stubble burning is, according to me, a massive scam."

Phoolka alleged that farmers are being provided with the wrong machinery by the ruling AAP government in Punjab.

"The machinery that is actually effective and costs less is not being promoted. I raised this issue with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested a CBI inquiry. He asked me to send him the complete details, which I have done," he said.

Explaining details of his complain, Phoolka said: "The Punjab government promotes a machine called the 'Super Seeder', which costs around Rs 3 lakh, on which the government provides a subsidy of Rs 1 lakh, while farmers have to pay the remaining Rs 2 lakh. In many cases, farmers end up paying even more. Despite this, nearly 90 per cent of farmers using the machine still have to burn stubble because it is not effective enough for all cropping situations."

Meanwhile, the advocate mentioned that the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), a globally reputed institution, has recommended two other machines, which cost less and are more effective.

"The first is the 'Mitra Seeder'. Farmers using this machine do not need to burn stubble, and it has delivered excellent results. PAU has been promoting it for five to six years. It costs only about Rs 2 lakh, yet no subsidy is provided for it," Phoolka said.

"The second machine is the 'Triple Zero Technology'. Using this, the sowing process can be carried out simultaneously when paddy is harvested. This technology has produced very good results, costs only about Rs 80,000, but still receives no subsidy. Farmers using it do not burn stubble," he noted.

Further describing the benefits of the PAU's machinery against stubble burning, the advocate said that it saves around 20 per cent in fertiliser use and the same amount is saved in water consumption.

"It results in at least 20 per cent lower cultivation costs, higher crop yields and stronger plants that are less likely to get destroyed, even during heavy rainfall," the BJP leader added.

Phoolka noted that despite these advantages, today there are only about five Triple Zero Technology machines in the whole of Punjab because the state government is "not promoting them".

Further blaming the AAP government for promoting the wrong machinery, he alleged that the entire system has become a "major scam".

"Officials take a share of the subsidies involved in these expensive machines and those are promoted by a powerful lobby. These machines require tractors of around 65 horsepower, whereas many farmers own tractors of only 35 to 40 horsepower. As a result, farmers are often forced to buy larger tractors and take bigger loans," Phoolka claimed.

"This is a huge scam driven by lobbies which have trapped farmers. Unfortunately, the Punjab government continues to support this system," he added.

Claiming that "mafias" are involved in procuring and selling of the machinery, Phoolka also alleged that bureaucrats, large tractor companies, and lobbying groups connected with agricultural loans, "are enriching themselves and misleading farmers, causing them financial losses".

He also reiterated to have personally met Home Minister Amit Shah to inform him about the "irregularities" and even sent the required details, requesting for a CBI probe.