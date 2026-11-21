MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Nov 21 (IANS) All mining activities across Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been suspended and gold mining leases cancelled after the province's Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi, alleged that billions of rupees generated from gold extraction were being channelled into militant activities, a report said.

According to a report in Gulf News, Kundi claimed that around 90 kilos of gold, worth Rs 4.2 billion, was being extracted every month in the province's Kohat district, with approximately 80 per cent of the proceeds going to Afghanistan.

The report stated that Kundi's allegations came days after a deadly confrontation during an operation against illegal gold mining left 10 policemen and 18 militants dead.

Leaseholders and contractors have been ordered to remove heavy machinery from mining areas within seven days, the report said, citing Geo News.

"According to the Governor, illegal mining operators have been paying protection money to militant groups in exchange for being allowed to continue their activities. He alleged that the money was subsequently used to finance terrorism and other activities against Pakistan," the report mentioned.

Kundi also questioned how a 10-year mining lease had been granted for Rs 4.92 billion when the gold allegedly extracted was worth approximately Rs 4.2 billion every month, according to the report.

"The crackdown follows a security operation at Darabo Kach, near Kohat, where police and local authorities moved against illegal gold mining. According to officials, militants attacked police personnel as they were returning from the operation," Gulf News reported.

The Governor alleged that 12 political figures had provided backing in connection with the Kohat incident, naming former provincial minister Aftab Alam, Shehryar Afridi and Khurram Zeeshan, but acknowledged that no police cases had been registered against them, the report said.

Kundi announced the formation of a judicial commission to investigate illegal gold mining and the Kohat incident, and approved a special task force named after DSP Haidar Zaman, one of the police officers killed.

In October, the federal government of Pakistan enforced emergency rule across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and authorised military deployment in the province following intense pressure from Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

While Islamabad pointed to worsening law and order and a lack of cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts, Pakistan observers viewed the move as a deliberate attempt by the military establishment to gain greater control over the administration and economy of the mineral-rich province.