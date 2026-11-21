MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya/Bhopal, Nov 21 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday offered prayers at the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's sacred city of Ayodhya on the occasion of Dev Uthani Ekadashi and sought the blessings of Lord Ram.

He travelled from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh to Ayodhya to visit the temple on the auspicious occasion.

After offering prayers, the Chief Minister highlighted the religious significance of Dev Uthani Ekadashi and described his visit to the holy city as an opportunity to seek the blessings of Lord Ram.

"Today is Dev Uthani Ekadashi. It is believed that on this auspicious day, Lord Shiva handed over his divine authority to Lord Vishnu," CM Yadav said while speaking to the media.

He added that he had travelled to Ayodhya specifically on the occasion to offer prayers at the temple and seek the blessings of Lord Ram.

"On this sacred occasion of Dev Uthani Ekadashi, I travelled from Gonda to Ayodhya and sought the blessings of Shri Ram," the Chief Minister said.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi, also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi, is observed on the eleventh day of the bright fortnight of the Hindu month of Kartik. It is associated with the awakening of Lord Vishnu after a period of cosmic sleep, which is believed to last for four months.

The occasion also marks the conclusion of Chaturmas, a four-month period considered significant in Hindu religious tradition.

During this period, several auspicious ceremonies and customary activities are traditionally avoided.

With the conclusion of Chaturmas, Dev Uthani Ekadashi is considered an auspicious occasion for the resumption of marriages and other religious and social ceremonies.

Devotees observe the day by fasting, offering prayers at temples and performing religious rituals.

Ayodhya holds special religious significance for devotees as the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The Ram Temple has emerged as a major pilgrimage destination following its consecration ceremony in January 2024.

The temple continues to attract devotees from different parts of the country, particularly on religious occasions associated with Lord Ram and the Hindu calendar.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's visit to the temple on Dev Uthani Ekadashi coincided with religious observances across the country, with devotees marking the occasion through prayers and rituals.