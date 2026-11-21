Shankar Acharya Discusses Risks to India's Growth at IIFT Conclave

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Former Chief Economic Adviser Shankar Acharya discussed the risks that global economic uncertainty poses to India's growth and stability at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Economics Conclave in New Delhi on November 20, the institute said in a press release. In his keynote address, Acharya spoke about“the broader implications of global economic uncertainties and the challenges they pose for India's growth trajectory and macroeconomic stability,” IIFT said.

The conclave, held at IIFT's Delhi campus, brought together economists and policy experts to discuss how India and other developing economies can respond to uncertainty in global trade. A session featuring Pulapre Balakrishnan of the Centre for Development Studies and Rathin Roy of the Kautilya School of Public Policy focused on“the impact of global macroeconomic headwinds on the Indian economy and the policy imperatives for strengthening domestic resilience amid an uncertain international economic environment,” the release said.

A separate panel examined how trade volatility and uncertainty over trade policy affect developing economies. Rajat Acharyya of Jadavpur University and Amita Batra of Jawaharlal Nehru University took part in the discussion, which covered challenges and opportunities for countries in the Global South. In his inaugural address, IIFT Vice Chancellor K Rangarajan stressed the role of academic research and policy discussion in helping emerging economies respond to changes in global trade and manage wider economic pressures, the institute said.