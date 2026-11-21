MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, 21 Nov (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, DMK president M.K. Stalin and actor Rajinikanth were among the guests at the wedding reception of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran in Chennai on Saturday.

The reception came 10 days after the couple married in Greece on November 11.

Kavya is the daughter of Sun TV Group chairman Kalanithi Maran. Members of the Maran family attended the wedding in Greece, where Rajinikanth, Stalin and Dayanidhi Maran were among those who congratulated the newlyweds. Both Rajinikanth and Stalin joined the family again for the Chennai celebration.

Saturday's reception drew guests from across Tamil Nadu's political parties. Along with Vijay and Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin attended. Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani was also among the guests.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan joined the gathering, which brought together several of Tamil cinema's best-known figures. Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth, a filmmaker, attended the Chennai reception, as did actors Radhika Sarathkumar and Prabhu.

The DMK delegation included the party's general secretary, Duraimurugan, and MPs Kanimozhi and A. Raja. Former state ministers K.N. Nehru, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu were also present. Former CPI(M) Tamil Nadu secretary K. Balakrishnan was among the other political leaders at the function.

The guest list also reflected Kavya's association with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar and New Zealand batter Kane Williamson, both former Sunrisers players, attended the reception.

Sri Lankan spin great Muttiah Muralitharan, who has worked with the franchise as a bowling coach, also joined the celebrations. Producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu and director Dharani were among the other guests from the Tamil film industry who came to greet the couple.

Their presence, alongside actors, filmmakers and members of the Sunrisers cricketing circle, brought together colleagues and acquaintances from different parts of the couple's professional lives.

While the wedding ceremony took place in Greece in the presence of relatives and prominent guests, Saturday's gathering allowed a wider circle of political leaders, film personalities and cricketers to congratulate the newlyweds in Chennai.

Photographs from the reception, including images of the couple and guests at the celebration, circulated widely on social media on Saturday.