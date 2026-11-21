MENAFN - Khaleej Times) It's set to be a star-studded night as Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander host their reception tonight, and celebrities are flocking to the venue. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has arrived, and so has legendary actor Rajinikanth.

Anirudh, an iconic music composer whose legacy spans different movie industries, and Kavya, a businesswoman and CEO of the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, tied the knot in Greece on November 11, a day after their engagement.

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The marriage was largely a private affair with only close friends and relatives attending. Both influential figures in their respective fields, the wedding sparked major buzz among the industry and fans alike. Even their wedding invitation became a talking point, with its designer, Ranjani Iyengar, saying the couple-to-be were deeply invested in how the invitation, placed inside a white-and-blue custom keepsake box, would look.

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"They were very involved and also very clear about their likes and dislikes. They're both in tandem with each other," Iyengar told MidDay. "Since they're creative, they understand the importance of giving that flexibility to the people they're working with because it makes a massive difference."

After the Greece wedding, the couple are holding their reception in Chennai on November 21. Sun News, which falls under Sun Group, owned and founded by Kavya's father-the media baron Kalanithi Maran-too put out visuals of the reception on social media.

Among those attending is Indian cinema great Kamal Haasan. Watch a video of his arrival, here:

Telengana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was also spotted making his way to the venue. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay also attended to share in the joy of the happy couple. Watch a video of his arrival, here:

A sharply dressed Rajinikanth, who is Anirudh's uncle, and whom Anirudh has composed for many times, attended the reception too as legends from the worlds of cinema, cricket and politics were seen at the venue.

Cricketer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, a former player of Kayva's Sunrisers Hyderabad, who now plays for RCB, also joined in the celebration.

Anirudh Ravichander shares video of wedding festivities, calls it 'my favourite kind of magic' Look: Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran are married in Greece

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