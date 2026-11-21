Right Guys Heating & Air Gives Back To Local Community With $15,000 HVAC System Giveaway
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Fort Mill, SC, November 19, 2026 - Right Guys Heating & Air is celebrating the holiday season by giving local homeowners a chance to win a brand-new HVAC system. Through our Ultimate Home Comfort Giveaway, one eligible homeowner will receive a new heating and cooling system with standard installation, valued at up to $15,000.
We're also giving 10 additional homeowners a complimentary one-year Right Guys Maintenance Plan, valued at $243 each. The giveaway is our way of giving back to the communities we serve and making the holiday season a little brighter.
Bringing Home Comfort to Our Community
It's no secret that a dependable heating and cooling system makes a huge difference in everyday home comfort, especially when temperatures change throughout the year. For homeowners with aging equipment, the cost of an HVAC replacement can be a significant expense.
Through this giveaway, we want to give one local household the opportunity to receive a new system without the standard replacement cost. The grand prize includes qualifying heating and cooling equipment and professional HVAC installation, subject to the official giveaway rules.
As a locally owned and operated HVAC company in Fort Mill, SC, we're proud to serve homeowners throughout the surrounding communities. This initiative gives us another opportunity to support the people and neighborhoods that make our work meaningful.
More Chances to Win With 10 Additional Prizes
Along with the grand prize, 10 eligible homeowners will each receive a complimentary Right Guys Maintenance Plan for one year.
The maintenance plans will run from January 1 through December 31, 2027, and include two seasonal maintenance visits. Winners will also receive benefits such as discounts on parts and labor, reduced diagnostic fees, and access to a priority service line.
These additional prizes are designed to help homeowners stay on top of routine HVAC maintenance throughout the year.
Who Can Enter the Ultimate Home Comfort Giveaway?
The giveaway is open to legal homeowners and property owners who are at least 18 years old. Eligible residences must be located in one of four counties:
●Mecklenburg County, North Carolina
●Union County, North Carolina
●York County, South Carolina
●Lancaster County, South Carolina
To qualify for the grand prize, you must have an existing HVAC system that is at least eight years old. Those entering for a complimentary maintenance plan must have a system between five and 10 years old.
The giveaway began October 1, 2026, and entries will be accepted until 5 p.m. Eastern Time on December 17, 2026. Winners will be selected through a random drawing on December 18, 2026.
There is no purchase necessary to enter or win, and entries are limited to one per household or property. Additional eligibility requirements and prize restrictions apply.
Enter for a Chance to Win Before December 17
Homeowners interested in participating can complete the official entry form on our website. The giveaway page also includes complete eligibility information, prize descriptions, and official rules.
To enter the Ultimate Home Comfort Giveaway, visit:
We're excited to share this opportunity with our neighbors and look forward to announcing the winners this December.
About Right Guys Heating & Air
Right Guys Heating & Air is an HVAC company based in Fort Mill, South Carolina, serving homeowners throughout the surrounding North Carolina and South Carolina communities. We provide residential heating and cooling services, including HVAC installation, system replacement, repairs, maintenance, and indoor air quality solutions.
Our goal is to help homeowners stay comfortable with dependable heating and cooling services and straightforward communication.
For more information about our services or the Ultimate Home Comfort Giveaway, visit
Media Contact
Right Guys Heating & Air
534 River Crossing Drive, Suite 407
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Phone: 803-577-5974
Email:...
Website:
Giveaway Disclosure
No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open to eligible homeowners aged 18 or older in the four qualifying counties. One grand prize valued at up to $15,000 and 10 maintenance plan prizes valued at $243 each will be awarded. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Additional restrictions and installation exclusions apply. Void where prohibited. See the Official Giveaway Rules for complete details.
We're also giving 10 additional homeowners a complimentary one-year Right Guys Maintenance Plan, valued at $243 each. The giveaway is our way of giving back to the communities we serve and making the holiday season a little brighter.
Bringing Home Comfort to Our Community
It's no secret that a dependable heating and cooling system makes a huge difference in everyday home comfort, especially when temperatures change throughout the year. For homeowners with aging equipment, the cost of an HVAC replacement can be a significant expense.
Through this giveaway, we want to give one local household the opportunity to receive a new system without the standard replacement cost. The grand prize includes qualifying heating and cooling equipment and professional HVAC installation, subject to the official giveaway rules.
As a locally owned and operated HVAC company in Fort Mill, SC, we're proud to serve homeowners throughout the surrounding communities. This initiative gives us another opportunity to support the people and neighborhoods that make our work meaningful.
More Chances to Win With 10 Additional Prizes
Along with the grand prize, 10 eligible homeowners will each receive a complimentary Right Guys Maintenance Plan for one year.
The maintenance plans will run from January 1 through December 31, 2027, and include two seasonal maintenance visits. Winners will also receive benefits such as discounts on parts and labor, reduced diagnostic fees, and access to a priority service line.
These additional prizes are designed to help homeowners stay on top of routine HVAC maintenance throughout the year.
Who Can Enter the Ultimate Home Comfort Giveaway?
The giveaway is open to legal homeowners and property owners who are at least 18 years old. Eligible residences must be located in one of four counties:
●Mecklenburg County, North Carolina
●Union County, North Carolina
●York County, South Carolina
●Lancaster County, South Carolina
To qualify for the grand prize, you must have an existing HVAC system that is at least eight years old. Those entering for a complimentary maintenance plan must have a system between five and 10 years old.
The giveaway began October 1, 2026, and entries will be accepted until 5 p.m. Eastern Time on December 17, 2026. Winners will be selected through a random drawing on December 18, 2026.
There is no purchase necessary to enter or win, and entries are limited to one per household or property. Additional eligibility requirements and prize restrictions apply.
Enter for a Chance to Win Before December 17
Homeowners interested in participating can complete the official entry form on our website. The giveaway page also includes complete eligibility information, prize descriptions, and official rules.
To enter the Ultimate Home Comfort Giveaway, visit:
We're excited to share this opportunity with our neighbors and look forward to announcing the winners this December.
About Right Guys Heating & Air
Right Guys Heating & Air is an HVAC company based in Fort Mill, South Carolina, serving homeowners throughout the surrounding North Carolina and South Carolina communities. We provide residential heating and cooling services, including HVAC installation, system replacement, repairs, maintenance, and indoor air quality solutions.
Our goal is to help homeowners stay comfortable with dependable heating and cooling services and straightforward communication.
For more information about our services or the Ultimate Home Comfort Giveaway, visit
Media Contact
Right Guys Heating & Air
534 River Crossing Drive, Suite 407
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Phone: 803-577-5974
Email:...
Website:
Giveaway Disclosure
No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open to eligible homeowners aged 18 or older in the four qualifying counties. One grand prize valued at up to $15,000 and 10 maintenance plan prizes valued at $243 each will be awarded. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Additional restrictions and installation exclusions apply. Void where prohibited. See the Official Giveaway Rules for complete details.
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