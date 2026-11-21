MENAFN - GetNews)As global packaging regulations tighten and supply chains grow more complex, PET strapping band has moved from a niche alternative to a mainstream choice for cargo securing. Jiangxi JahooPak Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of transport packaging solutions with 19 years of experience, is helping exporters and logistics operators adapt to this shift with its high-tensile PET strapping band.

1Regulatory Momentum: EU PPWR and the Push for Recyclability

A defining development in 2026 is the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (EU 2025/40), which entered into force on 11 February 2025 and applies from 12 August 2026 to all packaging placed on the EU market, including strapping. The regulation sets a 100% recyclability target for PET strapping by 2030, while exempting certain pallet wrappings and straps from reuse requirements. In response, European converters have increased procurement of rPET strapping containing at least 30% post-consumer recycled content. Similar Extended Producer Responsibility frameworks, including California's SB 54 and Minnesota's Packaging Waste and Cost Reduction Act, are reshaping the North American market. For exporters, choosing a recyclable, compliant strapping solution is no longer optional but a prerequisite for market access.

2Steel-to-PET Substitution Accelerates

Beyond compliance, economics are driving change. Logistics operators across Asia-Pacific are replacing steel strapping with polyester alternatives to cut freight damage rates and lower total cost of ownership.

Durability & Safety Unlike steel, PET strapping is rust-free and weather resistant, and it is safe to handle with no sharp edges. Performance Its elongation recovery maintains strap tension over long-distance road, rail and sea transport, while its lighter weight reduces shipping costs and labour expenses.

Industry analysts project steady growth for the global PET strapping market through 2030, with Asia-Pacific, including China, India and Vietnam, leading demand on the back of expanding manufacturing and e-commerce fulfilment.

3Innovation: Automation and Recycled Content

Manufacturers are prioritising embossed strapping textures for better grip on automated machinery, and battery-powered friction-weld tools are increasingly integrated with IoT load-monitoring systems. JahooPak's PET strapping band is compatible with manual, battery-powered and fully automatic strapping systems. Available in widths from 12 mm to 25 mm, with custom colours and logo printing, the product is engineered to meet both performance and sustainability targets.

4Applications Across Industries

PET strapping band is widely used to unitise palletised goods and secure heavy loads across logistics, manufacturing, warehousing, construction and export packaging.



✔Brick and block bundles

✔Steel and metal products

✔Paper rolls

✔Lumber

✔Machinery parts ✔Container cargo

With break strengths ranging from approximately 200 kg to 760 kg depending on strap width, and compatibility with corner protectors and buckles, PET strapping delivers reliable load containment for both lightweight bundles and heavy-duty shipments.

About us

Welcome to Jiangxi JahooPak Co., Ltd. where innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction are our driving forces. Founded in 2005, 186 workers, 9800 square meters automated workshop, 19 years experiences, AAR, SGS & ISO certificated, we have consistently strived to set industry standards and redefine excellence in transport packaging solutions.