MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Nov. 21 (Petra) -- Jordan's Lillian Mujahid won the women's title by 20 strokes, and Palestine's Daniel Taher won the men's title by four strokes at the 35th Jordan Open Golf Championship, which concluded Saturday at Ayla Golf Club and Academy in Aqaba.

The tournament drew 80 golfers from 17 countries. The Jordan Golf Federation organized the championship, and Ayla Oasis Development Company hosted it from November 19 to 21 as part of the 2026 events calendar of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority and Ayla.

The men's and women's overall competitions counted toward the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Taher finished first in the men's standings with 232 strokes, followed by Lebanon's Salim Zein with 236 and Iraq's Zaidoun Zakaria with 239.

Mujahid topped the women's standings with 233 strokes. Saudi Arabia's Lujain Khalil finished second with 253, and Jordan's Noor Jaber placed third with 283.

Jaber won the girls' under-13 title with 283 strokes. In the boys' under-13 division, Jordan's Simon Akroush won with 178 strokes, followed by fellow Jordanian Taj Akroush with 183 and Lebanon's Daniel Khalaf with 202.

Jordanian golfers took the top three places in the girls' under-16 division. Mujahid won with 233 strokes, Layan Jaber finished second with 283, and Zeina Qaadan placed third with 310.

Taher won the boys' under-16 title with 232 strokes. Slovenia's Mihael Blatnik finished second with 240, one stroke ahead of compatriot Brin Svit Vuk.

Jordan's Mohammad Rawashdeh won the boys' under-18 title with 240 strokes. Serbia's Marko Ostojić finished second with 273.

Lebanon's Abdulrahman Hout won the Stableford competition with 77 points. Jordan's Toma Smeirat placed second with 74, and Lebanon's Jean Nassar finished third with 71.

//Petra// AO