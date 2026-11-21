MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra) -- The Independent Election Commission has concluded a two-day training program for young leaders in political parties from Amman, Balqa, and Madaba governorates. The course focused on political communication, conflict management, and coalition building.

In a statement on Saturday, the commission said it held the training with the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy under the EU-funded Support to Democratic Reforms in Jordan project. The course is part of a nationwide initiative to help young party members take on leadership roles and participate more actively in public life.

Participants examined democracy, citizenship, political participation, and constitutional rights and freedoms. They also discussed how political parties, young people, and civil society organizations can support democracy and good governance.

Practical exercises gave participants the opportunity to analyze community issues, draft political messages, and use social media to communicate those messages as part of their work within their parties.

//Petra// AO