MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Gold prices in Pakistan have dropped by another Rs3,500 per tola, bringing the price to Rs376,336.

Gold prices have also witnessed a significant decline over the past week, with the per-tola rate falling by a total of Rs34,600 during this period.

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Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has decreased by Rs3,001 to Rs322,647.

In the international market, gold prices have fallen by $35 to reach $3,538 per ounce.