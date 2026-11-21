Pakistan Sees Another Significant Drop In Gold Rates
Gold prices have also witnessed a significant decline over the past week, with the per-tola rate falling by a total of Rs34,600 during this period.
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Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has decreased by Rs3,001 to Rs322,647.
In the international market, gold prices have fallen by $35 to reach $3,538 per ounce.
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