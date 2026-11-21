MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran is currently facing a silent economic war that is more complex than conventional warfare involving missile strikes and destruction, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

According to the Iranian president's official information portal, he made the remarks on Saturday, November 21, at the annual capital market conference in Tehran.

"At present, Iran is waging a silent war. This war is more complex than one in which missiles are launched and destruction is inflicted," Pezeshkian noted.

He stressed that despite the challenges facing the country, economic activity continues, ensuring production and meeting domestic market needs. According to the president, maintaining economic stability has required considerable effort and hard work.

Pezeshkian also identified ensuring an uninterrupted energy supply to the manufacturing sector as one of the country's key priorities. He said measures were being taken to guarantee that industrial facilities receive electricity, gas, and other essential energy resources throughout the winter, while mitigating the effects of the current energy shortage and the possible tightening of restrictions in the coming months.

The president emphasized that if energy consumption restrictions become necessary, industrial enterprises and the manufacturing sector should be the last to face shutdowns. He called on citizens and non-industrial consumers to reduce their energy consumption during such periods to ensure the uninterrupted operation of factories.

"Limiting electricity consumption under difficult circumstances should not lead to a halt in production or the loss of jobs," he said.

Furthermore, Pezeshkian stressed the need to review the performance of loss-making state-owned companies. He noted that the reasons behind persistent financial losses must be identified, adding that some of Iran's economic problems stem from inefficient management.

He also described the payment of annual bonuses to executives of consistently unprofitable state-owned companies as unacceptable.

The Iranian president highlighted the need to reassess the future of state-owned enterprises, banks, ministries, and other institutions. According to him, management reforms should be introduced to improve their efficiency, while institutions that lack economic justification should be reconsidered.

It should be noted that Iran has faced numerous sanctions across various sectors since 2018. This year, amid the conflict between Iran and the United States, restrictions were also imposed on the country's maritime and air transport sectors.