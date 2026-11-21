MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A devoted husband, father and family patriarch whose love, guidance and values shaped generations

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Boseman family announces with profound sadness the passing of their beloved patriarch, Leroy Boseman, following a brief illness.A devoted husband to Carolyn Boseman and father to Derrick, Kevin and the late Chadwick Boseman, Leroy was a source of strength, love and guidance to his family. His life and values leave an enduring legacy for generations to come.As their father's caregivers, Derrick and Kevin remained steadfastly by his side throughout his illness, providing love, comfort and care through his peaceful transition.In a statement, the Boseman family shared:“To the world, he may be known as the father of Derrick, Kevin and Chadwick Boseman. To us, he was so much more. He was a beloved husband, a father and a constant presence in our family's story.As we mourn his passing, we reflect with gratitude on the life he lived, the memories we shared and the legacy he leaves behind. During this difficult time, we remain united as a family, supporting one another and honoring his memory.We respectfully ask for privacy, compassion and understanding as our family navigates this tremendous loss.In light of Leroy's passing, the family has postponed plans to commemorate what would have been Chadwick Boseman's 50th birthday on November 29. Additional information will be shared at a later date.

Camille Davis

MontagePR

+1 202-531-5846

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The Boseman Family Announces the Passing of Beloved Patriarch Leroy Boseman News Provided By MontagePR November 21, 2026, 15:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Religion, Social Media, World & Regional



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