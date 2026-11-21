Honorees in Women in Business, Legal Advisory, Finance, and Professional Excellence celebrate their recognition at TOA Awards 2026 at The Venetian in Garfield, New Jersey.

Honorees in the Real Estate Developers and CEOs & Founders categories pose with Ambassador Ahmet Muhittin Yazal, Consul General of Türkiye in New York, at TOA Awards 2026. From left: Erol Devli, Murat Özgener, Ambassador Yazal, Tümay Başaranlar, and Yusuf

Honorees in the Science, Research & Academia and Under 30 categories pose with award presenters at TOA Awards 2026 at The Venetian in Garfield, New Jersey.

Turkish American leaders gathered at The Venetian to celebrate achievement, honor inspiring legacies and support scholarships for students in Türkiye.

- Cemil Özyurt, Founder of TOA AwardsRIVER EDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Metni 1.000 kelime sınırının altında kalacak şekilde düzenledim; tüm isimleri korudum.TURKOFAMERICA (TOA) Awards 2026 Celebrates a Legacy of Achievement and a Future of PossibilityDiplomats, entrepreneurs, scientists and creators gathered in New Jersey to celebrate Turkish American achievement and support educational opportunities.Turkish American achievement took center stage on November 17 at TOA Awards 2026, held at The Venetian in Garfield, New Jersey. The gala marked the 10th anniversary of The 100 Most Influential Turkish Americans, bringing together honorees and guests from across the United States and abroad.An entrance hall lined with portraits of the honorees welcomed guests to an evening celebrating contributions to science, business, public service, culture and community life.Ambassador Ahmet Yıldız, Permanent Representative of Türkiye to the United Nations, and Ambassador Muhittin Ahmet Yazal, Consul General of Türkiye in New York, addressed the audience and congratulated the honorees.Sports broadcaster Arda Öcal, also a 2026 honoree, and attorney Fejir Uğurlu hosted the ceremony. Video greetings came from Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services; Nobel laureate Daron Acemoğlu; and Cenk Uygur, founder of The Young Turks.## A celebration with purposeFounder Cemil Özyurt thanked guests who traveled from ten U.S. states and internationally. The gala's silent auction raised support for scholarships for university students in Mucur, Kırşehir, Türkiye.Atlantis Management Group, Sierra Nevada Corporation and SAYKI served as Platinum Sponsors. Appreciation plaques recognized SAYKI and Eli Adams Jewelry.Live performances featured Texas-based Audrey Wozniak and kanun artist Aytekin Şenyaylar with the Aytek Şenyaylar ensemble. Renowned sports commentators Serdar Ali Çelikler and Onur Tuğrul also traveled from Türkiye to attend.## Honoring legacies and entrepreneurshipKamala Pashayeva presented the Ganira Pashayeva Special Award to technology entrepreneur Tural Badirkhanli.Journalist Ahmet“Bob” Turgut received the Dr. Ata Erim Special Award, commemorating the late former president of the Federation of Turkish American Associations and TOA Awards jury member.The TOA Founders' Recognition Awards also celebrated entrepreneurs from Türkiye, including the owners of Integral, Cups & Clouds and PeraPole, recognizing their business achievements. Renowned## The 100 Most Influential Turkish Americans: Gala Honorees**Science, Technology & Academia- **Dr. Selda Günsel** - CTO and EVP, Technology, Shell- **Prof. Aydoğan Özcan** - Chancellor's Professor, UCLA- **Prof. Bilge Yıldız** - Professor, Nuclear Science and Engineering and Materials Science and Engineering, MIT- **Ali Erdemir** - Professor and materials scientist, Texas A&M University; represented by his brother- **Arda Ural** - COO, Health Management Associates**Business, Real Estate & Hospitality**- **Murat Özgener** - Founder and CEO, Oz Family Cigars- **Tümay Başaranlar** - CEO, Atlantis Management Group- **Yusuf Ceylan** - President, BeKitto- **Erol Devli** - Founder, Devli Group- **A. Cem Erenler** - General Manager, The Island House and Old Fort Bay Club- **Suzan Toprak** - Area Director, People & Culture, NYC Region, IHG Hotels & Resorts- **Cihan Yılmaz** - Regional Director, Operations, The ONE Group Hospitality/STK- **Bülent Başol** - Co-Founder and CEO, Active Layer Parametrics- **Hakkı Akdeniz** - Founder, Champion Pizza- **Ayla Annaç** - Co-Founder, President and CEO, InvivoSciences- **Evren Özkaya** - Founder and CEO, SCW by Supply Chain Wizard- **İsmail Alptekin** - Founder and CEO, Puff City- **Ramazan Patak** - Founder and CEO, Globaltex Fine Linens- **Selçuk Atlı** - Co-Founder and CEO, Bunch- **Selin Kurnaz** - Co-Founder and CEO, Massive Bio**Law & Nonprofit**- **Barbaros Karaahmet** - Chief Operating Partner, Herrick- **Halil İbrahim Demir** - Founder and Executive Director, Zakat Foundation of America- **Fejir Uğurlu** - Attorney, Meirowitz & Wasserberg- **Yakup Zoklu** - Chief of Police, Cliffside Park, New Jersey**Community Leadership**- **Hüseyin Bayram** - Community leader and former Paterson Deputy Mayor- **Vega Sankur** - Founding President, Atatürk Cultural Center, Los Angeles- **Hülya Koç** - President and Co-Founder, ETAC**Women in Business**- **Kerime Ataker** - Fashion Designer, Paul Ataker- **Derya Taşkın** - CEO, Taşkın Bakery- **Neslihan Hıdırlığil** - Co-founder, New York-headquartered Christmas store chain**Arts, Culture & Media**- **Barbaros Tapan** - Journalist and Golden Globes voter- **Gizem Şalcıgil White** - Founder, Turkish Coffee Lady- **Deniz Beyazıt** - Curator, Islamic Art, The Metropolitan Museum of Art- **Arda Öcal** - Sports broadcaster, ESPN**Finance & Banking**- **Gökçen Aygenç** - Senior Finance Executive, CDK Global**Professional Excellence**- **Hande Aksoy** - Managing Director, Global Client Partnerships, Meta- **Gizem Öztürk** - Global Director, TBWA Worldwide- **Pınar Kip Williamson** - EVP and CIO, International, State Street**Under 30**- **Lara Özkan** - Ph.D. Researcher, Harvard University, and Marshall Scholar- **Emre Uğurlu** - Head of Security GRC, Plaid## TOA Founders' Recognition Awards- **Ziya Keskin** - Chairman, RoyalCert International Registrars- **Ufuk İnce** - Chairman, W Group; CEO, World of FMS- **Mustafa Tuncer** - Founder, Cups & Clouds, Pera Kahve and Stella Gıda- **Hakan İnan** - Founder and CEO, Atlantic Group and Galaxy Group- **Ali Berke Ayazlı** - Founder and CEO, ABA Marine Consulting; EVP, Vanuatu International Shipping Registry- **Dinçer Ocak** - President, Tucci- **Fatih Derbazlar** - Owner, Just English Language Schools- **Dr. Hakan Karalök** - Physician, researcher and academic leader- **Mehmet Dinç** - Managing Partner, A Point Law Office- **Deniz Çelik** - Founder and CEO, Amerikalı Türk- **Küçük Güngör Bağ** - Hotelier- **Yavuz Macit** - Chairman, Integral Group- **Can Kamiloğlu** - New York-based journalist- **Serdar Ali Çelikler** - Excellence in Sports Media & Commentary Award- **Emin Onur Genç** - Founder, Useinbox- **İpek İrem Ülkü** - Fencing coach and Türkiye's first international medalist in women's sabre**Special Awards**- **Ganira Pashayeva Special Award:** Tural Badirkhanli- **Dr. Ata Erim Special Award:** Ahmet“Bob” Turgut## About TOA Awards and TURKOFAMERICAOrganized by **TURKOFAMERICA**, which has covered Turkish American life since 2002, TOA Awards recognizes achievements across business, science, public service, the arts and community leadership through *The 100 Most Influential Turkish Americans* and special recognitions.**Media contact:**...

Cemil Ozyurt

Turk of America

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TOA Awards 2026: A Night of Excellence, A Community of Inspiration

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