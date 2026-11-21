Construction expert and author Lance Luke highlights the FBI's search for two Hawaii mortgage fraud fugitives in his new book, with official wanted posters.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National Building Expert and author Lance Luke is using his book, Fraud in Paradise: How Scammers Exploit Trust, Property, and Aloha in Hawaii, to bring renewed attention to the FBI's continuing search for two fugitives connected to a mortgage fraud scheme that affected Hawaii homeowners.Lance Luke's Fraud in Paradise includes the case of John Michael Dimitrion and Julieanne Baldueza Dimitrion, who remain on the FBI's Most Wanted Fraudsters list.The book examines financial fraud affecting Hawaii communities, including the case of John Michael Dimitrion and Julieanne Baldueza Dimitrion, who pleaded guilty to operating a mortgage fraud scheme in 2009 but failed to appear for sentencing in 2010.Both individuals remain listed on the FBI's Most Wanted Fraudsters list. Luke hopes that including their case and wanted posters in his book will help increase public recognition and encourage anyone with credible information to contact federal authorities.A Hawaii Mortgage Fraud Case That Remains UnresolvedAccording to the FBI, the Dimitrions operated a mortgage fraud scheme targeting financially distressed homeowners on Oahu.Through their companies, they convinced homeowners to relinquish ownership of their properties under promises that doing so would improve their financial situations. Instead, the proceeds were used to fund the couple's lifestyle, leaving multiple Hawaii families without their homes.The Dimitrions pleaded guilty in April 2009 and were scheduled to be sentenced in the United States District Court in Honolulu on July 6, 2010. Neither appeared for sentencing, and federal arrest warrants were issued.More than 16 years later, the FBI continues to seek information concerning their whereabouts.Bringing the FBI's Search to Public AttentionRather than simply recounting the case, Fraud in Paradise includes official FBI wanted posters identifying John and Julieanne Dimitrion.The book also contains removable copies of the posters, allowing readers to display them in appropriate locations where posting is permitted.Luke prepared a complimentary copy of the book for the FBI Honolulu Field Office, explaining his intention to increase public awareness of the outstanding case.The FBI currently offers rewards of up to $150,000 each for information leading to the arrest and conviction of John Michael Dimitrion and Julieanne Baldueza Dimitrion.The FBI continues to seek John Michael Dimitrion and Julieanne Baldueza Dimitrion in connection with their failure to appear for sentencing in a Hawaii mortgage fraud case. Official wanted posters provide photographs and identifying information.How the Public Can HelpAnyone with information concerning the Dimitrions is encouraged to contact the FBI through its official reporting channels.Information may be submitted through the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or online at .The FBI's Most Wanted Fraudsters list, including information about both fugitives, is available at .Members of the public should not attempt to apprehend or confront the individuals.Educating Hawaii Communities About Financial FraudBeyond the Dimitrion case, Fraud in Paradise examines mortgage fraud, property scams, financial exploitation, and the ways scammers take advantage of personal trust.Drawing on more than 45 years of experience in construction and real estate, Luke emphasizes the importance of protecting property investments, verifying information, and recognizing warning signs before financial damage occurs.Through documented cases and practical guidance, the book aims to help Hawaii residents better understand fraud risks while bringing additional public attention to unresolved cases.Fraud in Paradise: How Scammers Exploit Trust, Property, and Aloha in Hawaii is part of Luke's collection of books addressing construction, property protection, building safety, and related issues.Readers can explore his publications at .About Lance LukeLance Luke, CCC, CCI, CCPM, is a National Building Expert, author, speaker, and Principal Consultant of Construction Management Inspection LLC, based in Honolulu, Hawaii. With more than 45 years of experience in construction and real estate, he specializes in construction management, building inspections, construction defects, building safety, and expert witness consulting.Through his books, educational programs, and professional services, Luke shares practical knowledge to help property owners better understand construction problems, protect their investments, and make informed decisions.For more information, visit .

Lance Luke

Construction Management Inspection, LLC

+1 808-754-3425

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Lance Luke's Fraud in Paradise Book Brings Renewed Attention to FBI Search for Hawaii Mortgage Fraud Fugitives News Provided By Construction Management Inspection November 21, 2026, 15:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Environment, Insurance Industry, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management



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