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Lawrenceville home buyer shares guidance for metro Atlanta homeowners with inherited houses, needed repairs, or tight timelines as October sales slow

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Southwest Acquisitions, LLC, a home-buying company based in Lawrenceville, Georgia, today issued a set of tips for metro Atlanta homeowners deciding how to sell a house as the regional market slows heading into winter.Recent market reports show homes taking longer to sell. Realtor's October 2026 report for the Atlanta metro found that the median home spent 61 days on the market, up about 1.7% from a year earlier, and that 23.9% of listings carried a price reduction, compared with 20.5% nationally. Georgia MLS reported that 4,197 homes went under contract across the 29-county Atlanta metropolitan area in October 2026, down 26.8% from 5,730 a year earlier, with 4.83 months of inventory."A slower market is harder on some sellers than others," said Brandon Still, owner of Southwest Acquisitions. "When a house needs major repairs, or an inherited house sits empty while the bills keep coming, a long listing period can be costly. Homeowners in that position should have clear information about every option, including listing with an agent."Southwest Acquisitions buys houses directly from homeowners in as-is condition, so sellers are not required to make repairs or clean before selling. The company works with owners in common situations, including inherited homes, houses that need major repairs, job relocations, rental properties with tenant problems, and homeowners who have fallen behind on mortgage payments.Tips for Atlanta homeowners deciding how to sell:1. Match the method to the house. A house in good condition with no deadline may sell for more through a listing agent. A direct sale may be a better fit when repairs or timing matter most.2. Get the details in writing. Before signing anything, a seller can ask any buyer to put the proposed sale and all costs in writing.3. Ask who will handle the closing. Sellers can ask which closing attorney or title company will handle the sale.4. Get qualified advice on title or estate questions. Homeowners with questions about title, an estate, or an inherited property can consult a qualified attorney before selling.5. Get help early if payments are behind. Homeowners behind on a mortgage can talk with their lender or a HUD-approved housing counselor about their choices."A direct sale is not the right fit for every house," Still said. "The goal is to give homeowners the facts so they can choose the option that fits their situation."Southwest Acquisitions works with homeowners across Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, Gwinnett, Clayton, Henry, Douglas, Rockdale, Fayette, Cherokee, Forsyth, and Paulding counties, including Atlanta, Decatur, East Point, Marietta, Smyrna, Lawrenceville, Stone Mountain, McDonough, and Douglasville. Homeowners who need to sell a house fast in Atlanta can review the company's three-step process, its service area, and a side-by-side comparison of a direct sale and a traditional listing on the company website.About Southwest Acquisitions, LLCSouthwest Acquisitions, LLC is a real estate investment company based in Lawrenceville, Georgia. The company buys residential properties directly from homeowners in as-is condition across metro Atlanta and works with real estate investors looking for off-market properties. More information is available at webuyhousesga.

Brandon Still

Southwest Acquisitions, LLC

+1 404-948-5515

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Sell a House Fast in Atlanta: Southwest Acquisitions Issues Tips as Sales Slow News Provided By Southwest Acquisitions, LLC November 21, 2026, 15:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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