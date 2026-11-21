MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) India's success in reducing poverty over the past decade stands in sharp contrast to Pakistan's continuing economic challenges, underscoring increasingly divergent development paths taken by the two neighbours since Partition, a report has said.

According to an analysis of IOL, India's poverty rate declined to 2.6 per cent in 2023 from 27.1 per cent in 2011, while the proportion of people living below the lower-middle-income poverty line of $4.20 a day fell to 16.1 per cent from 57.7 per cent during the same period.

The improvement helped lift an estimated 496 million people above the lower-middle-income poverty threshold, marking one of the largest poverty-reduction achievements globally, it added.

"India's developmental story is therefore about more than reducing poverty. It is about how a country carrying an exceptionally complex historical inheritance has pursued economic transformation while managing profound internal divisions and continuing geopolitical pressures," the analysis said.

The report argued that while both countries inherited similar colonial legacies and developmental challenges after 1947, their outcomes have increasingly diverged.

India's sustained investments in infrastructure, agriculture, industrialisation, technology and financial inclusion have supported poverty reduction despite persistent challenges such as inequality, unemployment and regional disparities.

Meanwhile, Pakistan continues to grapple with political instability, fiscal strains, weak job creation and slower productivity growth.

"Pakistan's successive military interventions, political instability, weak job creation, fiscal pressures and limited growth in labour productivity have complicated its efforts to establish sustained economic progress," the report said.

It cautioned against simplistic explanations based on religion or ideology, saying instead that institutional quality, economic policy and productive investment have played decisive roles in shaping outcomes.

While highlighting India's achievements, the report said both countries could benefit from greater regional trade, economic cooperation and knowledge-sharing and added that long-term prosperity ultimately depends on creating productive employment, strengthening institutions and expanding economic opportunity.