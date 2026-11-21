MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UBUD, Indonesia, Nov. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five distinctions at the 2026 World Luxury Hotel Awards and World Luxury Restaurant Awards celebrate Bambu Indah's approach to hospitality, where regenerative design, cultural heritage, immersive wellness and conscious dining come together in the landscape of Ubud.

The five distinctions include Global Winner for Best Luxury Boutique Resort and Winner for Best Luxury Wellness Hotel in Southern Asia for Bambu Indah. Tembaga received Global Winner for Best Luxury Boutique Resort Restaurant, Winner for Best Luxury Boutique Hotel Restaurant in Asia and Winner for Best Luxury Farm to Table Restaurant in Asia.

Bambu Indah grew from their belief that thoughtful design can live in harmony with nature. The retreat puts regenerative principles into practice through restored Javanese homes, bamboo architecture, permaculture gardens, organic cultivation and rice-field regeneration. Its 24 designed houses offer an alternative to conventional resort stays, surrounded by forest, river and natural spring-fed pools.

Founded by jewellery designers John and Cynthia Hardy, Bambu Indah is an invitation to step away from everyday demands and return to a slower rhythm. Guests can experience a firewood-heated sauna, a Balinese massage amid the rice fields, restorative mud bathing, an immersive sound meditation dome and an underground meditation cave. Watsu Healing in naturally heated spring water, alongside yoga, deepens this journey of restoration. Here, wellness is not confined to a treatment room; it is woven into the landscape, architecture and pace of each day.

Tembaga, Bambu Indah's dining destination, is guided by three ideas: Growing, Transforming and Sharing. Produced from the gardens, nutrient-rich vegetables, mushrooms, fermentation and vinegars shape an anti-inflammatory approach, complemented by selected proteins and artisanal live-fire cooking.

“Recognition on this global stage is meaningful not simply because of the awards themselves, but because it reflects a philosophy of hospitality that we believe in deeply. At Bambu Indah, luxury is not defined by excess, but by the opportunity to reconnect with nature, appreciate cultural heritage and embrace a more conscious way of living,” said Citra Suriah, Corporate Director of Marketing for Bambu Indah, Green Village Bali and The Kul Kul Farm. More than a place to stay, Bambu Indah offers an invitation to pause, reconnect with nature and rediscover the art of living well.

Media Contact

Citra Suriah

Corporate Director of Marketing Bambu Indah, Green Village Bali and The Kul Kul Farm

M: +62 821 126 95 124

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About BAMBU INDAH RESORT

A living lab & Hardy artisanal hotel in Bali Tucked away in the Sayan valley of Ubud, Bambu Indah is a place where time slows down, and nature takes center stage. Founded in 2005 by John Hardy, a renowned jewelry designer, and his wife Cynthia Hardy, the resort began with eleven antique Javanese bridal homes collected during their travels. Perched on a jungle cliff overlooking rice fields, these homes were originally a space for friends to gather before opening their doors to travelers from around the world. Over the years, Bambu Indah has grown thoughtfully, extending down to the river with stunning bamboo structures that feel like they've risen naturally from the landscape. Each building carries a story and the Hardy's unique vision of design, blending tradition and craftsmanship with a quiet respect for its surroundings. Today, Bambu Indah is more than just a place to stay, it's a living lab where every corner invites reflection, every meal nourishes, and every stay feels like a step into a refreshing vision of what regenerative living can be.

Bambu Indah Resort Banjar Baung - Desa Sayan - Ubud - Gianyar - Bali - Indonesia, 80571

M: (+62) 812 3834 3174 T: (+62) 361 977 922

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