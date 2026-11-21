MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WEINAN, SHAANXI, CHINA, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Industry Trend: Pellet Technology Opens New Possibilities in Supplement DevelopmentAs the global nutritional supplement industry continues to upgrade, brands are placing ever-higher demands on product differentiation, dosage-form innovation, and production processes. Beyond traditional powders, capsules, and tablets, pellets-a multi-particulate dosage form-are providing brands with new development options. With their uniform particle size, good flowability, and controllable release behavior, pellets show clear advantages in capsules, tablets, and other compound dosage forms, and have become an important vehicle for product innovation.What Are Pellets?Pellets are typically granules with uniform particle size and a relatively regular shape; their particle size distribution, composition, surface characteristics, and functional design can all be adjusted according to the specific process and intended end use. In practical applications, pellets can serve as capsule fill material, intermediates for tablets or compound dosage forms, or independent formats with specific release designs.The Value Pellets Bring to BrandsThese characteristics give nutritional supplement brands richer product development options: they create room for differentiation in formula combinations, taste experience, and product appearance, while also laying the technical foundation for later product line extensions.That said, it should be noted that pellets are not a universal solution for all ingredients and dosage forms. Their actual performance depends on active ingredient properties, granule structure, process route, and final product requirements-so choosing a customization partner with the right technical capability and production experience is especially important.YTBIO's Service SupportAgainst this backdrop, Shaanxi Yuantai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (YTBIO), drawing on more than a decade of business experience in natural ingredients, nutritional supplement ingredients, and finished-product customization, provides B2B clients with nutritional supplement OEM/ODM customization services-supporting companies in exploring suitable formula and dosage-form solutions around their product positioning and moving products from concept to scale production together. To learn about YTBIO's customization service scope and cooperation models, email...Pellet OEM/ODM: From Granule Design to Product ApplicationPellet development involves more than converting powder into granules; it requires comprehensive consideration of ingredient characteristics, target particle size, granule uniformity, mechanical strength, and downstream processing requirements. For nutritional supplement manufacturers, these parameters can directly affect pellet processability and final product quality.1. Pellet Characteristics and Process FitDifferent active ingredients and excipients have different physical properties. An ingredient's flowability, solubility, hygroscopicity, and stability all affect pellet formation and the performance of the final granules.Therefore, when defining a pellet processing plan, indicators such as particle size, particle size distribution, surface characteristics, moisture content, and mechanical strength should be evaluated against the target formula. Depending on the specific process requirements, granule uniformity, abrasion resistance, and subsequent blending or filling performance may also need attention.For active ingredients with special stability requirements, temperature, moisture, and other process factors during manufacturing should also be evaluated to ensure processing conditions match ingredient characteristics.2. Applications of Pellets in Nutritional SupplementsPellets can serve different product development needs, with specific applications depending on formula design and manufacturing process:Capsule products: in suitable formula systems, pellets can be used for capsule filling; granule size, flowability, and fill-weight requirements must match the capsule specifications and production process.Tablets and compound granule systems: some pellets can be used to develop specific tablets or compound dosage forms, but the impact of the tableting process on granule structure and functional properties must be evaluated.Functional release design: for products with specific release requirements, coating or other process options can be evaluated based on active ingredient properties and target performance; actual release behavior must be confirmed through appropriate testing and validation.Custom nutritional supplements: for brands seeking differentiated products, pellets can form part of an overall dosage-form design, planned in coordination with formula composition, product specifications, and downstream packaging needs.By connecting granule characteristics with the final application, brands can assess more precisely whether pellets fit their product concept, rather than selecting based solely on granule appearance or size.YTBIO: Ingredient Expertise as the Foundation for Custom Product DevelopmentFounded in 2014, Shaanxi Yuantai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (YTBIO) is headquartered in Xi'an and operates a production base of more than 10,000 square meters in the Weinan Economic and Technological Development Zone. The company's business covers botanical extracts, nutritional supplement ingredients, organic extracts, and related finished-product customization services, forming a complete business chain from ingredients to finished products.Why Early Communication MattersIn nutritional supplement product development, ingredient characteristics are closely tied to downstream processing: different ingredients differ in solubility, stability, pellet-forming ability, and process fit. This means discussing dosage forms without considering ingredients, or formulas without considering processes, can leave plans difficult to implement. Thorough upfront communication of requirements and technical evaluation is therefore an essential prerequisite for a sound product plan.How YTBIO Provides SupportBuilding on its business experience in ingredient supply and nutritional supplements, YTBIO provides clients with customized communication and support around ingredient selection, product specifications, formula requirements, and finished-product forms. For projects involving pellets, the company confirms one by one with the client at the early project stage the process route, granule parameters, production arrangements, and achievable functional characteristics-all determined after evaluating ingredient properties against actual production conditions.This product-requirement-driven cooperation approach helps brands clarify technical requirements early in the project, coordinate ingredients, granule processing, and downstream product development in advance, reducing trial-and-error costs and shortening the cycle from plan to implementation. To discuss pellet formula and process feasibility, email...From OEM to ODM: Building a More Flexible Pellet Customization ModelFor nutritional supplement brands at different development stages, OEM and ODM services provide different levels of support:OEM custom manufacturing: suited to clients who have already defined their product plan, ingredient composition, or technical specifications. The manufacturer organizes production to the mutually confirmed requirements and provides the corresponding processing and quality documentation support as agreed in the project.ODM product development: for clients still in the product planning stage, ingredient selection, product concept, formula fit, granule specifications, and final dosage form can be discussed further according to the supplier's actual service capabilities.Pellet projects usually require several key questions to be clarified before production: what the target granule specifications are, which dosage form the pellets will ultimately serve, whether there are special release requirements, and which quality and testing standards must be met.Once requirements are confirmed, the project can advance as appropriate through formula and process evaluation, sample development, specification confirmation, production arrangements, and quality inspection. For pellet products involving special release performance, appropriate performance evaluation methods must also be established, rather than inferring final product performance from process design alone.A clear cooperation process helps brands reduce uncertainty during development and makes it easier for procurement, R&D, and production teams to collaborate around the same product goals.Quality Management and Supply Chain Coordination: The Foundation of Pellet ProjectsFor nutritional supplement pellets, quality is reflected not only in granule appearance, but also in granule specifications, ingredient quality, batch consistency, and the suitability of the final product.When choosing a pellet OEM/ODM partner, brands should focus on evaluating the following aspects:Granule specification control: whether the supplier can evaluate particle size distribution, moisture content, mechanical strength, and other applicable indicators according to project requirements.Ingredient and formula management: whether the supplier can identify how ingredient characteristics affect the granulation process and evaluate formula compatibility at the development stage.Batch consistency: whether appropriate production records and quality control procedures are in place to ensure products conform to the mutually confirmed specifications.Quality documentation and traceability: whether the supplier can provide applicable ingredient specifications, certificates of analysis (COA), batch records, and testing documentation as required by the project.Process and finished-product alignment: whether the supplier can take the actual requirements of capsule filling, tableting, or other target applications into account at the pellet development stage.For products requiring special release characteristics, buyers should further confirm the relevant performance testing, quality standards, and validation plans. Only by combining process requirements with appropriate testing methods can product performance be assessed reliably against expectations. To learn about performance testing and validation plans for pellet projects, email...Conclusion: More Product Development Options for Supplement BrandsAs the nutritional supplement market continues to pursue dosage-form innovation and product differentiation, pellets offer new possibilities for certain formula and product designs. From granule characteristics and process fit to downstream dosage-form development, every stage requires comprehensive evaluation based on ingredient properties and intended use.For brands looking to develop pellet products or optimize existing nutritional supplement formulas, choosing a partner who understands ingredient characteristics, defines process requirements clearly, and provides the corresponding project support is an important step in advancing product development.Shaanxi Yuantai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (YTBIO) continues to provide B2B clients with nutritional supplement ingredients and OEM/ODM-related services, supporting customized project communication around different product needs.If you are planning pellet-related products, or would like to discuss ingredient, granule specification, and downstream dosage-form development requirements, please visit YTBIO's official website:

Shaanxi Yuantai Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

YTBIO

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Can Nutritional Supplement Pellets Be Customized? YTBIO's Full-Process Answer from Formula to Production News Provided By Globalso November 21, 2026, 15:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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