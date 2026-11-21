Feel It All artwork

Raine Stern

L.A.-based recording artist's“Feel It All” encourages listeners to engage with the climate crisis and recognize the possibilities for change

- Raine SternLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Raine Stern today releases her new solo single,“Feel It All.” Created in collaboration with The ClimateMusic Project, the song uses music to translate climate science into an emotional and accessible listening experience.Catalogued in the Alternative genre,“Feel It All” incorporates the sonification of CO2 data, translating scientific measurements into musical elements. Rising carbon dioxide levels are represented through ascending, increasingly distorted notes, while passages reflecting potential solutions resolve in descending patterns. The result offers listeners a creative way to experience climate data beyond traditional charts and statistics.Nick Jonas said Stern is,“One of the most electrifying performers I've seen” and Blake Shelton told her,“You are a rare find.”Now available on Apple Music, Spotify, and through other online digital music retailers and streaming platforms, the song also emphasizes the importance of finding solutions rather than becoming overwhelmed by the scale of the climate crisis. Lyrics such as“show me how you find good news” and“there's no excuse for this abuse 'cause we have the tools” reflect its message of collective responsibility and the possibility of meaningful change.The collaboration brings together Stern, climate scientists Dr. Whendee Silver and Dr. Garrett Boudinot, and visual storyteller Angelo Chiacchio, combining their respective disciplines to make climate science more engaging through music and visual storytelling.For Stern, the project reflects her interest in using music to connect people with issues beyond the entertainment industry."I am an innately sensitive person. I see a bee pollinating a flower and I feel the wonder of it - its gift, its delicacy and strength, its sense of something larger-than-life within life itself. That's the same honesty I bring to music: when created with care, attention, and excellence, music inevitably carries feeling."Stern first gained national recognition as a featured artist on Season 20 of NBC's The Voice. Last month she was the feature in a one-hour PBS performance. She had also appeared on PBS's 30 Minute Music Hour and NPR's Tiny Desk Contest feature Top Shelf. Her five most-streamed songs on Spotify have collectively amassed approximately 1.7 million streams. She has performed at Summerfest (the world's largest music festival) and the massive NAMM Show in Anaheim, California. She recently launched the duo project Raine and Ryan and continues to advocate for environmental justice and the LGBTQ+ community.Through“Feel It All,” Stern invites listeners to connect with climate science in a different way and consider the role they can play in shaping a more sustainable future.Listeners can explore the science behind the song and learn how to get involved through The ClimateMusic Project's official“Feel It All” campaign.Listen to“Feel It All” and learn more:.Raine Stern:.The“Feel It All” project: feelitall.The ClimateMusic Project:.Get involved in the campaign:

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Raine Stern Launches a New Single and a Movement News Provided By Now Hear This, Inc. November 21, 2026, 15:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Human Rights, Music Industry



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