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The Founder and president of a decades long highways safety charity, is calling on political mega donors to use their wealth for highway safety prevention

- William M. Piecuch, Jr., Founder and president of AUADDBURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD) today announced a renewed appeal for major political donors to dedicate a portion of their philanthropic giving toward programs that prevent impaired driving tragedies and support victims and families affected by destructive driving.As political mega donors, including figures such as Elon Musk, routinely contribute hundreds of millions of dollars to political parties, political action committees, and candidates, AUADD Founder and President William M. Piecuch, Jr. said charitable investments can also create meaningful public benefit through education, legislative advocacy, and victim services.“Elon Musk said in a recent interview with Ross Sorkin of the New York Times that he“feels foolish” for the huge financial support of political candidates. Imagine the lives we could have saved through education, legislation if we were able to have access to even a small fraction of the 500 million Mr. musk donated to political organizations. Not to mention the other millions that others donated to political organizations on both sides of the spectrum” stated William M. Piecuch, Jr., Founder and President of Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD).“Preventable crashes caused by alcohol, drugs, distraction, and reckless behavior continue to devastate families and communities,” William M. Piecuch, Jr., Founder and President of AUADD continued.“Donors with the capacity to make substantial contributions can help advance education, strengthen public policy, and provide assistance to victims whose lives have been permanently changed by destructive driving.”AUADD, a 23 year old, all-volunteer 501c3 organization, is seeking support to continue their successful initiatives that promote responsible driving, encourage effective traffic-safety legislation, raise awareness of impaired and distracted driving risks, and connect victims with resources. The organization stated that philanthropy directed toward traffic-safety programs can help reduce preventable injuries and fatalities while supporting those impacted by destructive driving.

Shawna Baldini

Americans United Against Destructive driving (AUADD)

+1 844-334-9300

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AUADD Calls on Major Political Donors to Support Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention News Provided By (AUADD) Americans United November 21, 2026, 15:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Politics



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