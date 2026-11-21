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Florida Based Creative Spaces, a division of JAS Construction Group, offers cabinet-only sales No installation or renovation contract is required.

- Anita BradfordDELTONA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Multiple cabinet lines, a wide variety of door styles and custom color options give DIY homeowners and trade professionals more ways to personalize their projects.A fresh kitchen can begin with finding the right cabinets. Creative Spaces, a division of JAS Construction Group, invites DIY homeowners, other homeowners and trade professionals to explore Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinets across multiple cabinet lines, a wide variety of door styles and colors, and custom color options at its Deltona and Tarpon Springs showrooms.From customers drawn to a classic look to those ready to make a statement with color, visitors can discuss their ideas and explore cabinet choices that suit their homes. Custom cabinet colors are also available using colors from the Sherwin-Williams color wheel. The showroom team can explain which cabinet lines offer custom colors and confirm pricing and lead times.Creative Spaces offers cabinet-only sales, so DIY homeowners, contractors, handymen, Realtors and property investors can purchase cabinets without signing an installation or renovation contract. Customers can install cabinets themselves or work with their own installer. Special pricing is available for contractors and handymen.Customers do not need to have every detail figured out before starting the conversation. Those with kitchen measurements can provide them for a cabinet layout drawing. For a small fee, Creative Spaces can arrange an in-home measuring visit and prepare the drawing, helping customers plan their cabinet arrangement before ordering.For customers interested in a larger transformation, JAS Construction Group also offers kitchen and bathroom renovations, home additions and complete home renovations. Visitors can discuss cabinet-only purchasing or ask about renovation services according to their needs.Creative Spaces welcomes customers to visit either showroom, explore the choices and discuss their ideas:Deltona: 1342 Howland Blvd, Deltona, FL 32738Tarpon Springs: 401 N Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689Call 386-259-9777 or visit for more information. Product availability, custom color options, pricing and order timing should be confirmed with the showroom team.About JAS Construction GroupJAS Construction Group is a licensed Florida general contractor serving customers through its Deltona and Tarpon Springs locations. Creative Spaces is its cabinet-sales division.Licensed General Contractor | CGC1525668Media ContactAnita BradfordJAS Construction Group...386-259-9777

Anita Bradford

JAS Construction Group

+1 386-259-9777

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Creative Spaces Offers Cabinet-Only Sales in Deltona and Tarpon Springs News Provided By JAS Construction Group November 21, 2026, 15:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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