Jesús López (left), COO, and Jesús Salas, CEO, co-founders of CodersLink. Image: CodersLink.

Jesús Salas and Jesús López, co-founders of CodersLink, with the Las 100 PRO 2026 recognition. Image: CodersLink.

CodersLink co-founders on the red carpet at Las 100 PRO 2026 in Monterrey. Image: CodersLink.

The engineering talent company was recognized at PRO Network's seventh-edition event, presented by Hey Banco, in Monterrey.

- Jesús Salas, co-founder and CEO of CodersLinkSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CodersLink was named to Las 100 PRO 2026, the seventh edition of PRO Network's recognition of the most promising Hispanic startups. Co-founders Jesús Salas, CEO, and Jesús López, COO, accepted the recognition on Thursday, Nov. 19, at Teatro de la UDEM in Monterrey. Hey Banco presented this edition.CodersLink was listed in the Maturity stage, the most advanced of the five stages in which this year's startups were recognized. It is the company's fourth selection, after 2020, 2021 and 2022. In 11 years, CodersLink has placed more than 1,050 engineers with more than 150 companies, including Pinterest, Udemy, S&P Global and Smartly."This recognition belongs to the engineers who trust us with their careers and to the companies that trust us with their teams. Being named among the most promising Hispanic startups reminds us that talent is part of Mexico's innovation story, and it raises the bar for how we do our work," said Jesús Salas, co-founder and CEO of CodersLink.What maturity means for a company building a teamFor a technology company hiring outside the United States, the risk is rarely finding résumés. It is finding engineers who stay, perform inside the team and grow with the product. CodersLink works only in software engineering talent, and that focus shapes how it operates:. Engineers are selected against CodersLink's Top 1% Standard, benchmarked to Silicon Valley.. For a standard role, CodersLink estimates three vetted profiles in three to five business days; specialized and scarce profiles take longer, and the timeline for each role is set at the start.. On Staff Augmentation, replacements are unlimited and free for the life of the engagement, and sourcing restarts within one business day.. RPO recruiters are dedicated to one client and carry no other workload.In one published case, Pinterest built a 22-engineer team in Mexico in twelve months. In another, a Guadalajara team grew from 6 to 40 people and was transferred to the client's own payroll.Four ways to build a team in Mexico. Staff Augmentation: senior engineers work full time inside the client's team while CodersLink holds their contract in Mexico.. MESHubs: CodersLink builds and runs a dedicated engineering hub, with no Mexican entity required, and can later transfer the team to the client's payroll.. RPO (recruitment process outsourcing): the client hires directly, with recruiters dedicated only to that client.. Employer of record (EOR): CodersLink employs the engineers in Mexico and runs payroll, compliance and benefits for clients without a local entity.Why engineers stayRetention starts with how engineers are treated. CodersLink charges engineers nothing: its fee is negotiated with the employer and never deducted from their pay, and it uses market data so that each engineer is paid in line with their technical level. Recruiters the company calls Aliados Expertos learn each engineer's goals, experience and stack, and represent them to engineering leaders. That support continues after hiring: CodersLink follows up with engineers while they work with its clients, so the work keeps supporting their growth."An engineer who feels known, and who sees a next step, does better work and stays longer. That is why our relationship with an engineer does not end on the first day of a new job. We keep checking in, because the client's team and the engineer's career both depend on it," said Jesús López, co-founder and COO of CodersLink.Engineer stories published on CodersLink's website describe developers who searched on their own for six months to a year before landing remote jobs with U.S. companies. CodersLink's Tech Salaries Report 2026, based on 10,246 respondents across 36 roles and 32 Mexican states, found that tech workers employed by U.S. companies took home a median 68% more than those at Mexican companies, that remote roles paid a median 20% more than on-site ones, and that engineers with C2, or mastery-level, English earned about twice as much as those at the B1, or intermediate, level.About CodersLinkCodersLink is an engineering talent partner that helps U.S. and other international technology companies build and scale software engineering teams in Mexico through Staff Augmentation, MESHubs (engineering hubs it builds, operates and transfers), RPO (recruitment process outsourcing) and an employer of record (EOR) service, and supports Mexican engineers building international careers. Its work brings companies, expansions and jobs to Mexico: in 11 years, CodersLink has placed more than 1,050 engineers with more than 150 companies, and it never takes a cut of an engineer's pay. It publishes the Tech Salaries Report, a study of pay in Mexico's technology sector, and was selected as one of Las 100 PRO 2026 by PRO Network, its fourth selection after 2020, 2021 and 2022. CodersLink has offices in San Antonio, Texas, and Monterrey, Mexico. More information at coderslink.

Carlos A. Vazquez

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CodersLink named to Las 100 PRO 2026, PRO Network's list of the most promising Hispanic startups News Provided By Coderslink, LLC November 21, 2026, 15:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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