Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran Hold Grand Wedding Reception

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 21 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay arrived at ITC Grand Chola in Guindy, Chennai, on Saturday to attend the wedding reception of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran. DMK President and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also arrived at the venue with his family to attend the celebrations. The reception is being held following the couple's wedding ceremony in Greece, which was attended by several prominent personalities from the film and political worlds. Superstar Rajinikanth was among the well-known faces present at the wedding ceremony. Several other celebrities also attended the celebrations.

Anirudh is one of the leading music composers in the Tamil film industry. He has composed music for several popular films, including 'Jawan', 'Leo', 'Jailer' and 'Vikram'. He shot to fame with his debut song 'Why This Kolaveri Di' from the 2012 film '3'. The song became popular across the globe and brought him recognition beyond the Tamil film industry. Over the years, Anirudh has received several awards, including Filmfare Awards South, SIIMA Awards, Edison Awards and Vijay Awards. Kavya Maran is the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, an Indian Premier League franchise owned by Sun Group. Her father, Kalanithi Maran, is the founder of the media and entertainment company. The couple had been in the news for their wedding plans for several months. Their first official wedding photograph put an end to the speculation surrounding their relationship. (ANI)