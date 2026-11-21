Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi Visits Native Village of Balodhar

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 21 (ANI): Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Saturday visited his native village of Balodhar in Banaskantha district. Setting aside official formalities, he visited the village as a son and a member of the community, evoking great joy and emotion among the villagers. He received a warm and traditional welcome from the villagers.

According to a release, he revisited cherished memories of his family's history during the visit. He visited his old ancestral home, where his grandparents and father had spent their childhood. He also toured various parts of the village, meeting old acquaintances and visiting places associated with fond memories of the past.

On this occasion, he held a special meeting with the Sarpanches and former Sarpanches of Bhildi, Balodhar, Kankar and Radhanpur, along with local leaders and elders. Sitting at the village square and setting aside all formalities, he shared warm and heartfelt interactions with the villagers. He engaged in informal discussions about rural life, development works in the region and the well-being of the people, while seeking the blessings of the elders.

The Deputy CM dedicated the renovated temple to the villagers after the completion of its restoration. The temple holds special memories of his late father, who used to spend time there in prayer and devotion. The dedication of this temple, which preserves his father's cherished memories, created a deeply devotional atmosphere throughout Balodhar village.

Meanwhile, Sanghavi on Friday attended the second day of the 'Tana-Riri Mahotsav' at Vadnagar in Mehsana district. In the presence of the Deputy CM, the 'Tana-Riri Award' was presented to Sushri Hetal Mehta Joshi and Sushri Malini Awasthi for their outstanding contributions to classical music. The artistes were honoured with Tamrapatra, a cheque and an award in recognition of their dedication and musical excellence. On the occasion, the Deputy CM paid tribute to the historic land of Vadnagar and said that it is not just an ancient town, but a living symbol of thousands of years of civilisation, history, spirituality and musical tradition. (ANI)