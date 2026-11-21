Cape Town Conversation Gathers Experts to Discuss Global South Future

Policymakers, business leaders, former heads of government and experts from 50 countries will gather in Cape Town, South Africa, on November 23–24 for the fourth edition of the Cape Town Conversation to deliberate on the changing global order and the future of the Global South amid geopolitical rivalries, shifting trade patterns and growing competition over critical technologies.

The two-day conference, organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) and the Thabo Mbeki Foundation under the theme 'Shaping Shared Futures in a Transforming World', will bring together representatives from the Global South and North to discuss emerging geopolitical and economic challenges and explore opportunities for stronger international cooperation.

The convening comes at a time when geopolitical rivalries are reshaping trade and investment, supply chains are being rerouted, and competition over critical technologies is creating new fault lines. For countries across the Global South, the discussions will focus on securing a greater role in shaping the rules and institutions governing the evolving global order. According to a release, the conference will examine how countries can strengthen their strategic autonomy and economic capabilities, with particular attention to Africa's call for "Africa by Africans" and India's vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat", which emphasises technological self-reliance and strategic autonomy.

Among the key issues on the agenda will be governance of the artificial intelligence economy, the potential implications of the US midterm elections for the Global South, and the impact of disruptions to critical maritime routes on global trade and strategic partnerships. Participants will also deliberate on development finance and opportunities for cooperation in manufacturing, energy and technology.

The conference will feature prominent political leaders and policymakers, including former South African President Thabo Mbeki; former Prime of Monaco Serge Telle; former Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia Ato Demeke Mekonnen; former Nigerian Minister of Solid Minerals Development Kayode Fayemi; former Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Anand Sharma; former Ghanaian Minister of Energy Herbert Krapa; Speaker of South Africa's National Assembly Thoko Didiza; and India's High Commissioner to South Africa, Prabhat Kumar.

The discussions will be structured around six thematic pillars covering the changing global balance of power, trade and economic resilience, development finance, technological innovation, connectivity and logistics, and the green economy. The programme will feature plenary sessions, high-level in-conversation sessions, speed talks, five roundtables and studio sessions. Key areas of discussion will include BRICS, AI governance, maritime connectivity, development finance and the energy transition, alongside practical issues such as local-language artificial intelligence, rural transformation and public-sector capacity building.

A key focus of this year's edition will be the evolving India-Africa partnership, which the organisers describe as significant for the future of the two regions and the wider Global South. With annual trade between India and Africa nearing USD 100 billion, the partnership offers scope for deeper cooperation across critical minerals, digital technologies, clean energy, healthcare, agriculture and connectivity. The Cape Town Conversation 2026 will provide a platform for leaders and experts from different regions to deliberate on ways to strengthen these partnerships and shape a more inclusive approach to global economic and political transformation.