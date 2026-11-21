MENAFN - IANS) Mohali, Nov 21 (IANS) Roundglass Hockey Academy registered their second straight win with a dominating 10-0 victory over Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), while Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur also registered their second straight win in the third edition of Punjab Hockey League (PHL) on Day 3 at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali.

Meanwhile, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre (HPC) kicked off their campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Government Hockey Academy, Sonipat.

Hosts Roundglass Hockey Academy completely overwhelmed SDAT Tamil Nadu from the opening whistle, netting nine field goals and maintaining their second straight clean sheet of the league.

Jarman Singh opened the floodgates with a field goal in the seventh minute before Uttkarsh doubled the advantage in the 13th minute. Anurag then struck twice in quick succession in the 14th and 15th minutes with back-to-back field goals to hand Roundglass a commanding 4-0 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

The relentless pressure continued in the second quarter as Prince Singh scored a quick-fire brace, converting a penalty corner in the 26th minute followed by a field goal in the 28th minute, to take the score to 6-0 at half-time.

After a brief period of resistance from SDAT, the Shers unleashed another late-quarter blitz in the third quarter, scoring three field goals in three minutes through Varinder Singh (43', 45') and Jarman Singh (44'), who completed his brace. Deepakpreet Singh then rounded off the emphatic 10-0 rout with a clinical field goal in the 56th minute, capping off a dominant all-round display. This was also the joint-highest victory by margin in PHL's history.

In the first match of the day, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC opened their campaign with a gritty 1-0 victory over Government Hockey Academy, Sonipat. Both teams were locked in a tight defensive battle across the opening two quarters, heading into the half-time break goalless.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the third quarter when Rohit Ekka stepped up to convert a penalty corner in the 42nd minute. Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC then defended with discipline through a tense final quarter to protect their slender lead and claim all three points.

In the second match of the day, Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur came from behind to edge past Namdhari XI 2-1 for their second consecutive win of the league. Namdhari XI made a bright start, taking an early lead in the sixth minute through a penalty corner conversion by Taranjot Singh.

However, the Jamshedpur outfit hit back almost immediately, with Jaysan Kandulna netting a clinical field goal in the eighth minute to level the scores at 1-1 at the end of the opening quarter.

Following a closely contested, goalless second quarter, Naval Tata Hockey Academy found the decisive winner five minutes into the third quarter when captain Md Jaeed calmly converted a penalty stroke in the 35th minute. Despite Namdhari XI pushing for an equaliser in the final quarter, the Jamshedpur defence held firm to seal the victory.

Organised jointly by Roundglass Hockey Academy and Hockey Punjab, the Punjab Hockey League aims to provide extensive match exposure to players from the grassroots level and contribute meaningfully to their professional and personal development.

Sunday's fixtures:

11:30 AM: Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC vs Ghumanhera Risers Academy, New Delhi

1:30 PM: Republican Sports Club, Mumbai vs Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT)

3:30 PM: Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur vs Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Saifai