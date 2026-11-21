MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 21 (IANS) The CRPF and CISF won the men's and women's badminton team gold medals, respectively, while Uttar Pradesh secured gold in both men's and women's table tennis team events at the 3rd All India Police Badminton Cluster 2026-27 being held in Ahmedabad.

The tournament, organised at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in the Naranpura area from November 19 to 24, saw Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) G.S. Malik visit the venue on Saturday, where he interacted with players participating in various events and encouraged them.

Malik also played badminton with the participants to boost their morale. In the badminton GO/NGO team event, the CRPF won gold in the men's category, while Assam Rifles secured silver. Mizoram and the CISF were awarded bronze medals.

In the women's category, the CISF claimed gold, followed by Assam Rifles with silver. Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu secured bronze medals.

The table tennis team events also saw Uttar Pradesh emerge as the leading team, winning gold in both categories. In the men's event, Manipur won silver, while the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Mizoram secured bronze medals.

In the women's category, Manipur again finished second, with Mizoram and Tamil Nadu sharing the bronze medals. The men's badminton team final was contested between the CRPF and Assam Rifles, while the women's final featured the CISF and Assam Rifles.

The toss for the matches was conducted by DGP (CID) K.L.N. Rao. Players from the winning and runner-up teams in the various badminton and table tennis team events were presented with medals by Rao.

The six-day championship, which began on November 19, has brought together police teams from various states and Union Territories, along with central forces and organisations, including the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, Assam Rifles, NSG and NDRF.

The tournament features competitions across different age groups and categories, with both gazetted and non-gazetted police personnel participating. Individual and team events in badminton and table tennis are being held as part of the championship, which will conclude on November 24.