MENAFN - UkrinForm) The president made the statement during a meeting with British Secretary of State for Defence John Healey's counterpart, UK Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry Wes Streeting, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Zelensky noted that the meeting in Abu Dhabi had been important, particularly because agreements had been reached on a prisoner exchange involving more than 1,000 Ukrainian service members. He expressed hope that they would return home to their families as soon as possible.

He stressed that the next meeting should be more productive and that a clear agenda should be established, outlining both the maximum and minimum objectives the parties hoped to achieve.

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According to the president, progress should be made on prisoner exchanges, with efforts focused on arranging an all-for-all exchange. He added that other important issues also needed to be addressed, particularly ending the war and making progress towards that goal.

Regarding the timing of the next meeting, Zelensky said it would depend on the United States. He explained that the meeting would likely take place once the US had agreed on the agenda with all parties involved.

He added that Washington would seek to hold the meeting as soon as possible, whereas Russia would take steps to postpone it.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky outlined the main outcomes of the talks in Abu Dhabi: an agreement to prepare the largest prisoner exchange, an agreement to continue negotiations, and a decision to involve European representatives in the process.

Trilateral negotiations involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11.