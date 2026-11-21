MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vitalii Diakivnych, Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“An enemy UAV crash was recorded on the grounds of one of the industrial enterprises in the Kremenchuk district. According to preliminary information, no people were injured,” the regional administration chief wrote.

Russian attack in Vinnytsia region leaves one injured, business facility damaged

As previously reported, an enemy UAV struck a residential area in the Lubny district of Poltava region.

In addition, a Russian drone struck the premises of a private enterprise in the Poltava district.