Russia Drone Crashes On Grounds Of Industrial Enterprise In Poltava Region
“An enemy UAV crash was recorded on the grounds of one of the industrial enterprises in the Kremenchuk district. According to preliminary information, no people were injured,” the regional administration chief wrote.Read also: Russian attack in Vinnytsia region leaves one injured, business facility damaged
As previously reported, an enemy UAV struck a residential area in the Lubny district of Poltava region.
In addition, a Russian drone struck the premises of a private enterprise in the Poltava district.
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