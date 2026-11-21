(COLUMBIA, S.C.) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Timothy Dale Renner, 54, of Travelers Rest, S.C., and Matthew Ryan Major, 22, of Belton, S.C., on 12 total charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and Anderson County Sheriff's Office made the arrests in these unrelated cases. Investigators with the Attorney General's office, also a member of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with these investigations.

Investigators received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which led them to Renner and Major. Investigators state Renner and Major distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

Renner was arrested on November 18, 2026. He is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years' imprisonment on each count.

Major was arrested on November 18, 2026. He is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years' imprisonment on each count.

These cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

* Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. "Pornography" can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.

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Upstate men arrested on 12 Child Sexual Abuse Material* charges News Provided By South Carolina Attorney General's Office November 21, 2026, 14:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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