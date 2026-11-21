(COLUMBIA, S.C.) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Donald Edward Playfoot, 75, of Du Bois, PA, on two charges connected to the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General's Office made the arrest. Investigators with Homeland Security Investigations, SLED, and the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, all also members of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators state Playfoot traveled to meet a person he believed to be a minor for sex and encouraged the prostitution of a minor.

Playfoot was arrested on November 18, 2026. He is charged with one count of attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor (§16-3-655(A)(1)) and one count of promoting the prostitution of a minor (§16-15-415(A)).

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

* Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. "Pornography" can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.

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Pennsylvania man arrested on Criminal Sexual Conduct and related charge News Provided By South Carolina Attorney General's Office November 21, 2026, 14:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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