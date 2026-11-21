MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, Nov 21 (IANS) Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday the country is engaged in a "silent" economic war, "which is far more difficult than a conflict involving the launching of missiles and destruction," according to the country's official news agency IRNA.

Pezeshkian said at a conference in Tehran that the "enemy" had expected to cause a famine in the country and a shortage of goods in the domestic market but had failed to achieve its objectives, adding that Iran's "wheels of production continue to turn," while stressing that the economic war waged by the United States was certainly not simple.

He added that Iran's security and military forces had responded with strength, while calling for greater national unity and solidarity in the face of the "enemy's invasions and unequal war."

Separately, Iranian Interior Ministry spokesman Ali Zeinivand on Saturday pointed to the US anti-Iran naval blockade as well as land and aerial restrictions, noting that the restrictions have failed to stop the country's trade transactions, Xinhua News Agency reported.

He said the Interior Ministry is consulting with neighbouring countries and following up on the border and trade issues, expressing hope that the existing problems would be resolved.

He added that the temporary closures of the borders with neighbours have not caused serious disruptions in the country's border transactions.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said Saturday that a "violating" oil tanker that sought "unauthorised" passage through the Strait of Hormuz caught fire earlier in the day after hitting naval mines south of the waterway.

The vessel collided with naval mines and exploded nearly 3 km off Oman's Al Ghanam Island, the IRGC said in a statement on its official news outlet Sepah News, citing its navy.

It was the second "violating" oil tanker to hit naval mines and catch fire within the preceding hours, following another incident late Friday when an oiler caught fire after hitting naval mines near Oman's Khasab port, according to the statement.

The IRGC said the U.S. Army had provided extensive aerial coverage within the past hours, in an attempt to facilitate the passage of oil tankers, the "unauthorised" transfer of cargoes and fuel smuggling through the Strait of Hormuz.

It stressed that the incidents occurred to the oil tankers during the US Army's movements.

It added that its aerospace division's air defence systems had targeted and destroyed a US MQ-9 drone west of the strait, "which had been tasked with the mission of providing the crossing vessels with aerial support during the operations."

The IRGC quoted its navy as warning that any vessel navigating the Strait of Hormuz through "unauthorised" routes without coordinating with its traffic control centre, or with its navigation system deactivated, would be considered a "violation and cooperation with the aggressive US military." Such actions would be dealt with "decisively," it said.

–IANS

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