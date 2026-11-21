MENAFN - IANS) Cairo, Nov 21 (IANS) The partnership between India and Egypt within BRICS, drawing on their respective strengths and regional influence, will reinforce the Global South's agenda and help shape its direction at this crucial juncture in world history, a report has stated.

“Delhi and Cairo are entering a new phase of their partnership amid geopolitical and geo-economic flux. Their common worldview and their approaches to handling geopolitical developments are further cementing their ties. India and Egypt are proud of their civilisations and their concepts of strategic autonomy. They do not believe in engaging in bloc politics, joining any bloc, or taking sides, even as they remain part of various groupings,” according to a report in Egyptian media outlet Ahram Online.

India and Egypt share a longstanding historical relationship, which was elevated to a strategic partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Cairo in 2023. The partnership received further impetus during Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's visit to India in September 2026, ahead of the 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

PM Modi's expected visit to Cairo in 2027 could provide another opportunity to take bilateral ties to greater heights, the report mentioned.

“Today, bilateral cooperation spans defence, trade, energy, and regional security, anchored in the two countries' historical ties as co-founders of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). Their historical connections extend from ancient contacts to the 20th-century anti-colonial movements associated with Saad Zaghloul and Mahatma Gandhi, and to their co-founding of the Non-Aligned Movement in 1955 under Gamal Abdel Nasser and Jawaharlal Nehru,” it noted.

According to the report, high-level diplomatic engagement has maintained momentum of bilateral ties, marked by the first India-Egypt Strategic Dialogue in October 2025 and the 13th round of Foreign Office Consultations held in New Delhi in October 2026.

The Egyptian military is the most formidable force on the African continent, placing the country in a unique position to handle crises across Africa and the Arab world. It is for this reason that India has decided to expand military-to-military cooperation with Egypt, Ahram Online mentioned.

Highlighting the wider significance of growing bilateral ties, the report said,“Egypt is, in fact, a key anchor for India in Africa and is crucial to connectivity. It can provide vital links with southern Europe, other parts of Africa, and even Latin America. Egypt is ready to serve as India's gateway to Africa. It continues to be a major transit hub for Indian aircraft and naval vessels travelling to or returning from overhauls and military exercises in Europe and the Atlantic.”

“Egypt has traditionally been one of India's most important trading partners on the African continent. The India-Egypt Bilateral Trade Agreement has been in effect since March 1978. Economic cooperation is the key pillar of the strategic partnership between India and Egypt,” it added.