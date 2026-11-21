MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 21 (IANS) The results of Rajasthan Panchayati Raj elections, seen as a semi-final ahead of the next state Assembly elections, have triggered a major shift in the state's rural political landscape.

The Congress has made significant gains across 37 districts, giving the opposition a much-needed political boost. Discontent against local BJP leaders, delays in political appointments and the Congress's organisational strategy appear to have played a key role in the outcome.

The results of the Panchayati Raj elections in the state have delivered a significant political message, as the Congress emerged ahead of the ruling BJP in several rural areas.

The results for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members, announced on Friday across 37 districts, have given fresh momentum to the opposition and raised questions about the BJP's organisational strength at the grassroots level.

According to figures claimed by the political parties, the Congress has secured a majority in 24 districts, while the BJP has a majority in five. The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has secured a majority in one district.

In seven districts, no party has an outright majority, making political alliances and negotiations crucial. At the Panchayat Samiti level, the Congress is reportedly in a position to appoint its candidates as Pradhans in approximately 269 Panchayat Samitis, compared with around 73 for the BJP.

The State Election Commission announced results for 1,275 wards across 37 Zila Parishads and 7,543 wards across 419 Panchayat Samitis. A total of 29,177 candidates contested the elections, with 24,863,783 votes cast.

The next phase of the electoral process will be crucial. Elections for Zila Pramukhs will be held on November 25, followed by elections for Up-Zila Pramukhs on November 26. Panchayat Samiti Pradhans will be elected on November 27, while the elections for Up-Pradhans are scheduled for November 28. The results have also highlighted the growing influence of regional parties in Rajasthan's rural politics.

Hanuman Beniwal's Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has expanded its presence beyond Nagaur and neighbouring areas. The party has made inroads into Jaipur's Sanganer Panchayat Samiti and the Jaipur Zila Parishad as well. It has won 37 Zila Parishad seats and 496 Panchayat Samiti wards.

In tribal-dominated regions, the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP), led by MP Rajkumar Roat, has strengthened its position, winning 22 Zila Parishad seats and 276 Panchayat Samiti wards. Earlier figures had indicated approximately 297 Panchayat Samiti wins for the party, although the final numbers are yet to be reconciled.

The performance of the RLP and BAP suggests that regional political forces continue to influence electoral outcomes and could play a decisive role in local body formations.

The BJP's performance has raised questions about its rural organisational structure and the effectiveness of its local leadership. Three factors appear to have contributed to the setback, which include resentment against local MLAs, discontentment over dynastic politics and ticket distribution and delays in political appointments. Public dissatisfaction with sitting MLAs in several constituencies appears to have affected the BJP's prospects. Discontent over local issues and the performance of elected representatives reportedly translated into a negative sentiment against party candidates at the grassroots level.

The BJP's stated opposition to dynastic politics also became a point of discussion during candidate selection. In several areas, tickets given to relatives of established political leaders reportedly generated resentment among party workers and local aspirants.

The party appears to have underestimated the extent of dissatisfaction arising from its ticket distribution decisions. The prolonged delay in making political appointments in various organisations and institutions reportedly contributed to frustration among BJP leaders and workers.

Many party functionaries who had expected responsibilities felt sidelined, affecting organisational enthusiasm and coordination during the elections.

The Congress' improved performance was not merely the result of anti-incumbency against the BJP. Its organisational preparations and candidate selection also appear to have contributed to the gains. The Congress focused on strengthening its organisational structure ahead of the Panchayat elections. Efforts were made to mobilise workers at the Mandal, Block and District levels, with particular attention to booth-level coordination. This groundwork helped the party connect with voters in rural areas.

Despite internal differences, Congress leaders largely presented a united front during the elections. The state leadership maintained close supervision of electoral preparations and monitored activities across constituencies. Better coordination among local leaders and workers helped the party strengthen its campaign. The Congress gave priority to younger candidates during ticket distribution and reportedly relied on local-level consultations to select nominees. This approach helped the party accommodate emerging leaders and strengthen its appeal among younger voters and grassroots workers. The results have given the Congress an opportunity to rebuild its rural support base and project itself as a strong challenger to the BJP. The party is likely to focus on sustaining this momentum through continued grassroots engagement.

The performance also strengthens the political position of state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully within the state organisation, said Swarnim Chaturvedi, party spokesperson, Congress.

Further, BJP now faces pressure for an organisational review.“The BJP will examine the reasons behind its performance," said Madan Rathore, state BJP president. Resentment against sitting MLAs, dissatisfaction over ticket distribution, caste equations and inadequate mobilisation of party workers are likely to figure prominently in the review. The results could also prompt the party leadership to reconsider its approach to local leadership and organisational appointments, said party workers.

Also, rural issues have put the Government under greater scrutiny. The results have increased pressure on the state government to strengthen its engagement with rural communities. Development projects, farmers' concerns, employment opportunities for young people and unresolved local issues are likely to demand greater attention. The government will need to demonstrate a stronger grassroots presence to regain political confidence in rural areas.

Following the announcement of the Panchayat election results, political activity intensified at the Chief Minister's residence, where prominent BJP leaders arrived late into the night. Senior leaders, along with those responsible for various administrative divisions, reviewed the party's performance and discussed the possible reasons behind the setback. The deliberations also focused on the next phase of the electoral process, particularly the elections for Zila Pramukhs, Up-Zila Pramukhs and Panchayat Samiti Pradhans.

The BJP leadership also discussed strategies for districts and Panchayat Samitis where the party is close to securing a majority. Ensuring coordination among elected representatives, keeping winning candidates united and exploring possibilities for forming local governing bodies were among the key points discussed.

The results have therefore presented both an opportunity and a challenge for the two principal political parties.

While the Congress will seek to convert its rural gains into sustained political momentum, the BJP faces the task of addressing organisational weaknesses and rebuilding its grassroots support ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.