MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Nov 21 (IANS) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday said that education is not merely a means to earn a degree or secure employment, but a powerful medium that shapes character, upholds moral values, and instils a sense of social responsibility, stated.

Urging graduates to look beyond personal advancement, he called upon students to dedicate their knowledge and skills to societal welfare and nation-building.

The Vice President was delivering the convocation address as the Chief Guest at the 23rd Convocation Ceremony of Symbiosis International Deemed University.

Emphasising that character, honesty, and ethical values are just as vital as professional success, the Vice President advised graduates never to compromise on their principles regardless of the heights they achieve.

He encouraged students to cultivate a lifelong learning mindset, face challenges with courage, and strive for excellence in every field. True happiness and success, he noted, lie in helping the needy and contributing to the progress of others.

He further urged students to take pride in Indian culture, traditions, and values wherever they go in the world, enhancing India's global image through their conduct and work.

Highlighting the decisive role of youth in realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat by the centenary of independence in 2047, VP Radhakrishnan urged students to contribute to national and global needs through science, technology, research, and skill development.

He noted that India's position as the nation with the world's largest youth population is a major strength, and the expansion of higher education is steadily increasing academic opportunities across the country.

He also pointed out that India is assisting several nations through its Digital Public Infrastructure, underscoring the importance of global knowledge sharing.

Describing Symbiosis as a confluence of global understanding, academic excellence, and inclusive education, the Vice President remarked that having students from diverse countries study on a single campus fosters international cooperation, cultural exchange, and mutual respect-embodying India's ancient ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

He also expressed pride in the growing participation of women in higher education, noting that over 19,000 of the 32,000 students at Symbiosis are women.

Addressing the gathering, Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma observed that rapid advancements in Artificial Intelligence, digital transformation, biotechnology, and modern science are reshaping the world.

He stressed that while embracing these changes, it is essential to uphold human values, ethics, compassion, and social responsibility alongside technology.

"The future will not belong solely to those with technical expertise, but to those who pair knowledge with wisdom, innovation with compassion, and ambition with honesty," the Governor stated.

To achieve the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, universities must evolve into hubs of excellence, innovation, research, and entrepreneurship, he said. Educational institutions bear the responsibility of shaping students into creators of knowledge, problem-solvers, and responsible leaders rather than mere job seekers-an objective aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020's focus on multidisciplinary learning, critical thinking, and global collaboration, he noted.