MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 21 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday questioned arrested former West Bengal Fire Services Department Minister Sujit Bose in connection with the municipal recruitment scam case, Central agency officials said.

The investigators questioned Bose, who is currently in judicial custody.

The CBI had approached the court seeking permission to question the former Minister in the jail.

The questioning was carried out after getting permission from the court.

Sujit Bose has been accused of illegally giving jobs while he was the Vice-Chairman of South Dum Dum Municipality.

It is alleged that the former Minister gave jobs or made recommendations in exchange for money.

The CBI questioned him during that investigation.

Earlier, in the same case, Sujit Bose's name came up after questioning his close associates -- Nitai Dutta, former South Dum Dum Mayor Panchu Roy, and businessman Ayan Shil.

On Tuesday, the Central agency approached a special CBI court in Kolkata seeking permission to question former Minister Sujit Bose inside a correctional home in connection with an ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the multi-crore municipal recruitment scam.

Bose was arrested on May 11 of this year by ED officials following marathon questioning and remains in judicial custody.

In July, the ED filed a charge sheet against Sujit Bose and his son, Samudra Bose.

The Central agency accused both the father and son of recommending illegal appointments for various municipal posts and diverting illicit funds into business entities owned by them.

The ED claimed in the trial court that the seized list contained around 150 names recommended by the jailed ex-Minister.

The Central agency also alleged that money amassed through corruption was deposited into bank accounts belonging to Sujit Bose and his family members.

With the CBI conducting a parallel probe into the cash-for-jobs municipal case, the probe agency now seeks to question the former Minister regarding the scam.

Sujit Bose is currently housed in the Presidency Central Correctional Home in South Kolkata.

His previous bail pleas have been repeatedly rejected by the Calcutta High Court, with the most recent rejection occurring in October.

Last month, he approached the Supreme Court to challenge the High Court's judgment, though the matter is still pending its first hearing before the apex court.

Sujit Bose, a three-time Trinamool Congress legislator from Bidhannagar in the North 24 Parganas district, was defeated in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections by Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sharadwat Mukherjee, who currently serves as the West Bengal Health Minister.