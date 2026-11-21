MENAFN - IANS) Vadodara, Nov 21 (IANS) Eight departments of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), including Birth and Death Registration, Solid Waste Management and Roads and Traffic, will be brought under one roof at a new administrative complex coming up at Sardar Market in Navapura for Rs 32.92 crore.

The construction of the building was inaugurated on Saturday in the presence of Mayor Geetaben Makwana. The project, being undertaken under the 'Swarnim Jayanti Grant for 2023-24', will be executed by Shivam Construction and is scheduled to be completed within 24 months.

The complex will come up on a 6,065-square-metre plot and have a total built-up area of 11,869.33 square metres. It will comprise a basement, a ground floor and six upper floors, along with a dedicated parking area.

The eight departments to be accommodated in the building are Birth and Death Registration, Urban Community Development (UCD), Affordable Housing Cell, Assessment, Solid Waste Management (SWM), Roads and Traffic, the Personnel Officer's office and the Training Officer's office.

Four of these departments deal directly with citizens and currently receive between 50 and 350 visitors daily, according to the VMC.

The corporation has planned a waiting area with seating for 150 visitors, a cafeteria with a capacity of 100 people on the ground floor and a dining area for 80 people on the terrace.

The facilities are intended to allow citizens to access services from a single location. The building has been designed as a climate-controlled, air-conditioned complex to reduce energy consumption and improve staff efficiency.

It is also designed to be eligible for a green building rating in the future. The proposed facilities include three conference rooms with capacities ranging from 30 to 100 people, two technology-enabled video-conferencing rooms and separate record rooms for individual departments.

Three additional large record rooms will be constructed on the fifth floor.

The complex will also have four lifts with round-the-clock power backup, a six-metre-wide road around the building for fire safety, reserved parking for officers and staff, security cabins with washrooms and separate entry and exit gates. A dedicated room for drivers will also be provided.

The inauguration was attended by MLA Chaitanya Desai, Municipal Commissioner Arun Mahesh Babu, Deputy Mayor Adityabhai Patel, Standing Committee chairperson Varshaben Vyas, city BJP president Dr Jay Prakashbhai Soni and ruling party whip Vijaybhai Chauhan, besides corporators, municipal officials and employees.