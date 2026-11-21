MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 21 (IANS) Vigilance Investigation Bureau on Saturday arrested District Programme Manager (DPM) Manoj Kumar Singh while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.10 lakh at the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) branch of the District Education Office in Bihar's Bhagalpur district.

A vigilance team from Patna conducted the raid at the MDM branch, located on the ground floor of the District Education Officer's office in the court complex.

The arrest triggered a stir in the education department.

According to the Vigilance Department, the action followed a complaint lodged by Rajnish Kumar Das, a Block Resource Person (Block Sadhan Sevi), who alleged that Manoj Kumar Singh had demanded money from him.

After receiving the complaint, the Vigilance Investigation Bureau verified the allegations.

Following verification, a case was registered, and a raid team was constituted under the instructions of the Vigilance Superintendent of Police.

The team subsequently reached the DPM's office on Saturday and caught Manoj Kumar Singh with the alleged bribe amount of Rs 1.10 lakh.

He was later taken to Sadar Hospital for a medical examination.

Vigilance Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramvilas Singh confirmed the arrest, saying the complainant had approached the bureau with allegations of a bribe demand.

After verification, the team conducted the operation and arrested the DPM with Rs 1.10 lakh.

Meanwhile, details have emerged about the complainant's own administrative position.

Rajnish Kumar Das is also employed as a Block Resource Person in the Education Department.

A few days ago, following allegations of financial irregularities, an order was issued on the District Magistrate's instructions to deduct a portion of his monthly honorarium.

He had also been attached to the district office until further orders.

However, no official confirmation has emerged regarding any connection between these administrative actions and the bribery complaint.

Manoj Kumar Singh has denied the allegations and claimed that he was framed in a conspiracy.

He said action was being initiated against Rajnish Kumar Das, including possible termination of his employment, on the District Magistrate's instructions.

The arrested official further claimed that Rs 60,000 had been transferred to his bank account by a cook without his consent.

He said he subsequently returned the amount through Google Pay, arguing that anyone could transfer money to another person's account without prior permission.

The vigilance investigation into the bribery allegations is underway.