MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 21 (IANS) A 32-year-old man, who allegedly posed as a police officer to intimidate and extort money from senior citizens, has been arrested by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, Gujarat Police, in connection with a Rs 9,000 robbery reported in the Shaherkotda area, officials said on Saturday.

Police said the accused had also disclosed his alleged involvement in several other theft and extortion cases across the city.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Shahrukh Ansari, a resident of Prabhavati ni Chali near Machhi Market in Rakhial area.

His alleged accomplice, Sarfaraz alias Badi Malai Mirza, a resident of Jethalal Kumbhar ni Chali in Rakhial, is absconding.

The case dates back to November 7, when a 60-year-old man, Manishkumar Jani, and his friend Mahendrabhai Pomala were sitting on the platform outside a shop named Mahavir and Sons in Shaherkotda area at around 12:30 a.m.

According to the complaint, two men, identified as Shahrukh and Sarfaraz, arrived in an autorickshaw and falsely introduced themselves as police personnel.

They allegedly threatened the two senior citizens and forcibly took Rs 9,000 from their pockets before fleeing.

Following the complaint lodged at Shaherkotda police station, the Crime Branch launched efforts to trace the accused. On November 19, a team acting on a tip-off apprehended Shahrukh near the Bapunagar post office.

Police seized cash, a mobile phone and an autorickshaw, allegedly used in the offence. The total value of the seized property was assessed at Rs 89,500.

The accused and the seized articles are being handed over to Shaherkotda police for further investigation.

During questioning, Shahrukh allegedly disclosed his involvement in five other incidents in different parts of Ahmedabad, which he claimed to have committed with associates after being released from jail on October 21.

Police said he had named Sarfaraz and Sikandar, a resident of Rajiv Garibnagar in Rakhial, in connection with some of the alleged offences.

These include stealing a bag of old utensils from outside a shop near Chotalal ni Chali in Odhav and selling the utensils, with the proceeds allegedly shared between the two accused.

He also allegedly described an incident in which a passenger picked up near Maninagar railway crossing was taken to Kalidas Mill crossroads in Gomtipur and robbed of around Rs 1,000 after being threatened.

In another incident, a man allegedly picked up outside Civil Hospital was taken to a lane behind Rajasthan Hospital and robbed of around Rs 6,000.

The accused also reportedly admitted to stealing a speaker and horn from an autorickshaw parked beyond Naroda Patiya.

In a fifth incident, Shahrukh allegedly said he, Sarfaraz and Rafiq alias Rafiq Langdo, a resident of Ramol, took around Rs 2,000 from a man standing near Soni ni Chali.

According to the Crime Branch, Shahrukh has previous criminal cases registered against him at Maninagar, Odhav and Naroda police stations.

He was also arrested in a case involving the robbery of a passenger's money registered at Kalupur police station.

The case at Shaherkotda police station has been registered under Sections 308(2), 318(4) and 54 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.