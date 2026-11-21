Fire Breaks Out in Delhi's Jwala Puri Building, No Casualties Reported

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): A fire broke out in a building in Delhi's Jwala Puri area on Saturday, damaging domestic articles on the first and second floors and furniture items at an NGO office on the ground floor. No casualties were reported.

According to the fire department, the incident was reported at around 12:31 pm at Y-725, 726, Camp No. 1, near Janta Market in Nangloi. The department initially deployed one water tender and one water bowser to the spot. Later, additional vehicles were requisitioned, taking the total turnout to three water tenders and two water bowsers. The fire was reported to have affected domestic articles on the first and second residential floors, as well as furniture at an NGO office on the ground floor of the ground-plus-two-storey building, which is spread over an area of 355 square yards. A stop message was issued by the officer in charge, SO Vinod, at around 2:11 pm. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Earlier, a fire broke out in a building on Pusa Road in Delhi's Karol Bagh on Friday evening. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident, police said. According to the police, the fire was reported at around 7:38 PM. Personnel from Karol Bagh Police Station promptly reached the spot and initiated necessary action. At least eight fire tenders from Shankar Road and Prasad Nagar fire stations were rushed to the spot. The firefighting operation continued for approximately two hours before the blaze was brought under control. The BSES team also reached the location and assisted. Police said that the prima facie cause of the fire appears to be a possible electrical short circuit. However, the exact cause will be established after a technical inspection and receipt of the relevant reports. The premises have been secured for forensic examination.