PM Modi Highlights Global Demand for India's Skilled Workforce

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the world was increasingly seeking skilled Indian workers, particularly those trained at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), rather than just university graduates, highlighting the growing global demand for India's skilled workforce.

Addressing the 5th National Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh (Skill Convocation Ceremony) in Lucknow, the Prime Minister said that India's traditional craftsmanship and skill-based education system suffered under successive invasions and British rule, alleging that the colonial education system reduced it to producing "paper-pushing clerks".

"When invaders came to our country, our nation, witnessing a golden era, was a centre of both attraction and envy for the world. And when they came to India, what did they do? They struck the very first blow at craftsmanship and skill... Later, the British arrived. They were a bit more sophisticated, so they changed the method. Macaulay began imposing an education system on the people of the country in which our skill-based system was reduced merely to producing paper-pushing clerks... The British, too, destroyed skills in India to advance their own industry...What is the situation in our society? If a child gets admitted to an Industrial Training Institute (ITI), their parents do not tell friends and relatives that they go to an ITI; they hide it; they feel ashamed. Why? Because they are not going to a university or a college; they are wearing blue-collar clothes and working with their hands. This situation was created, and I have resolved that I must change this situation," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further said that the demand for skilled people is going to rise.: "Those who possess skill, those who have craftsmanship, their demand is going to rise. Whenever I visit Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, or Kuwait, members of the royal families there always say one thing: 'The magnificent modern cities you see of ours were not built by our money, but by the hard work of India's artisans.'... Today, the entire world is asking for people from India. And whom do they want? Not those who graduated from universities; they want those trained at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs)", PM Modi said. "In today's modern era, what all is being said about AI (Artificial Intelligence)? That AI will do this, AI will do that, AI will take away this person's job or that person's job. But understand this point of mine very clearly: no one can take away the job of a person who possesses skill", he said. (ANI)