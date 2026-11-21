Actor Rakesh Bedi Praises Dhurandhar Franchise at 57th IFFI Goa

Actor Rakesh Bedi, who played Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali in Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' franchise, attended the second day of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026 in Goa on Saturday. The actor spoke about the film's screening at the festival and said he was happy to see it receive such recognition. Speaking to the media, Bedi shared his reaction to the screening of 'Dhurandhar' at IFFI and praised the film.“It's a great feeling. It's a truly excellent film. I'm very happy about it,” he said.

Bedi played Jameel Jamali, an influential Pakistani politician, in both 'Dhurandhar' and its sequel 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'. His character and the dialogue“Mera baccha hai tu” became popular on social media, with the line also being used in several memes. Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar' opened the Indian Panorama section as the Mainstream Cinema opening feature film at the 57th IFFI. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The first film was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, while its sequel, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', arrived in March 2026. Both films went on to receive a strong response from audiences.

Meanwhile, the screening of Kenyan film 'Call Me Queen' also took place at the festival. Actor Nice Githinji, who attended the event, spoke about how the film's story connected with audiences in India despite being made in Kenya. Speaking to ANI, she said,“...It doesn't matter that this film was done in Kenya by a Kenyan-German production, I'm all the way in India and I've spoken to especially so many women who empathize with with the stories and the themes within the film.” Githinji also spoke about her experience in Goa and shared how much she enjoyed the local food and weather.“Goa is so kind to me. Goa is beautiful. The food is beautiful. The weather is amazing, and the people are so vibrant. I don't know what it's called, but I tried the chicken curry. I've eaten a fish that was made in black bean sauce. I ate paratha. I had tikka. It's beautiful. I've had a lot yet. I think I will go back home with a bit more weight,” she added.

The 57th edition of IFFI began in Goa on November 20 and will continue until November 28. The 20th edition of WAVES Film Bazaar also opened on November 20, bringing together people from the Indian and international film industries.