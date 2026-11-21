Shehzad Poonawalla Wins Rise and Fall Season Two Reality TV Show

For Shehzad Poonawalla, winning a reality show trophy may be a reason to celebrate, but he believes the“true rise” would be seeing the BJP win the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The former BJP spokesperson emerged as the winner of the second season of reality show 'Rise and Fall', taking home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 35 lakh.

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla spoke about his journey in politics and the possibility of returning to the media. He also spoke about his association with the BJP and said that his connection with the party would remain strong. "...Some might say that winning a trophy counts as a rise. For us, a true rise would be if Baba (Yogi Adityanath) wins the election for a third time in 2027, and if Modi-ji wins again in 2029... Shehzad Poonawalla might leave the BJP for financial cause, but the BJP can never truly leave Shehzad Poonawalla...,” he told ANI.

Poonawalla also spoke about his career journey, explaining how he moved from the Congress to the media before joining the BJP in 2021. "...I left the Congress and joined the media, where I earned a very good salary as an anchor. Then, in 2021, I joined the BJP, with the intention of staying for about three to four years, until the 2024 elections... Then, there were crucial elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Bihar, and by the time those concluded, along with the Bengal elections, two years had passed; I moved on. After that, I decided to step away from politics and return to the media...,” he added.

Actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finished as the first runner-up, while 'Bigg Boss 8' winner Gautam Gulati secured the second runner-up position. Poonawalla's journey on the show also saw its share of controversies. He was involved in a physical confrontation with fellow contestant Siwet Tomar early in the season. His estranged brother, political commentator Tehseen Poonawalla, also appeared on a panel during the show. The two are reportedly not on talking terms due to personal and ideological differences. The second season of 'Rise and Fall' was hosted by former India cricketer Virender Sehwag. (ANI)