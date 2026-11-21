BRS Demands Apology From Rahul Gandhi Over Meta Office Vandalism

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) spokesperson Manne Krishank on Saturday demanded a public apology from Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the alleged vandalism at Meta's office in Hyderabad, claiming that the breakdown of law and order is denting the state's investment climate. Speaking to ANI, the BRS leader said, "Yesterday's vandalism by Youth Congress leaders at the Meta office in Hyderabad brings a huge shame to the Brand Telangana and Brand Hyderabad. It is the responsibility of Revanth Reddy and their leader Rahul Gandhi that they have to apologise to the Telangana State and at the same time give a strong statement to the investors who have been friendly to investing in the Telangana State, and their vandalism will cost Telangana's investments." Accusing the current administration of dismantling the industrial momentum established under former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the BRS spokesperson alleged that major industrial projects and key manufacturing investments have begun exiting the state due to persistent harassment and political intimidation. "Right from the beginning of Revanth Reddy's government, in three years, they have only threatened investors... Youth Congress and the Congress leaders have been acting as goons, and now this attack on Meta office clearly shows that law and order is a miserable failure. In the last three years, the Congress government failed to bring one institution, one investment at least here in Telangana... So instead of attracting investments, you are actually showing your goondaism and that is why investors are leaving Telangana State. In KCR garu's government, TS-iPASS was a policy; law and order was a priority, electricity, infrastructure facilities were the priority of Telangana State and that is why Ease of Doing Business was faring well for Telangana,” the BRS leader alleged. On Friday, Telangana Youth Congress workers entered the premises of Meta's Hyderabad office (in the Gachibowli/Madhapur/Raidurgam corridor) carrying placards and raising slogans against alleged censorship. Around 20 to 21 protesters were taken into preventive custody by police and released after roughly three hours. (ANI)