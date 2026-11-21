Kerala Girl Suffers Kidney Disease Due To Mercury In Fairness Cream

The Keralam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has registered a suo motu case following media reports that a 17-year-old girl in Malappuram developed a serious kidney disease allegedly due to mercury poisoning from a fairness cream.

According to the complaint, the girl had purchased the fairness cream online and used it for nearly a year. She reportedly approached doctors after experiencing health problems, following which medical examinations revealed dangerously high levels of mercury in her body. Laboratory tests allegedly found that the fairness cream contained excessive amounts of mercury. The complaint further stated that prolonged use of the product led to the girl developing severe kidney disease.

Taking cognisance of the reported incident, the Commission has sought explanations from several authorities, including the Director of Health Services, the State Police Chief, the Drugs Controller, the Central Consumer Protection Authority and the hospital superintendent. The Commission has sought responses from the concerned authorities regarding the incident.